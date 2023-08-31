CHFL finals week two double header coverage

The 2023 Central Highlands Football League finals series continues this weekend, with
In partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, each week two games will be live streamed as the race for a spot in the Grand Final heats up.
This Saturday, September 2, The Courier will live stream the semi-final between Bungaree and Carngham-Linton at Buninyong Recreation Reserve.
The game is due to start at 2.35pm, with the live coverage, led by David Brehaut to commence at 2.30pm.
Then, on Sunday, September 3, we will bring you a replay of the action from the semi-final between Hepburn and Skipton at Learmonth Reserve. Due to technical issues at the venue, this match is unable to be streamed live, however it will be available to watch in full later in the evening.
You can watch previous live streams throughout the 2023 home-and-away season here.
The streams will only be available to digital subscribers at thecourier.com.au. You'll also be able to keep up-to-date with the latest news from the CHFL/CHNL as well as the BFNL.
