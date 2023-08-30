North Ballarat is out of the Ballarat Football Netball League under-17 seniors football finals after being found to have fielded an ineligible player in the opening week of the finals series.
AFL Victoria announced on Wednesday that it had rejected an application from North Ballarat Football and Netball Club to appeal BFNL's decision deeming the player to be ineligible, which had led to the Roosters having their win over Darley in an elimination final taken from them and the match awarded to the Devils.
North Ballarat won the knockout game by 17 points.
AFL Victoria community football manager John O'Donohue informed North Ballarat that after considering the evidence it had been determined that the matter would not be referred to a region appeals committee.
"AFL Victoria are supportive of the position of the Ballarat Football Netball League Board in that their local by-laws have been applied."
Darley initially took the matter to the BFNL, alleging North Ballarat had used a player who had not played the required minimum of three home and away games to qualify for finals.
The complaint stated the player had taken part in only two games.
The BFNL upheld the complaint, leading North Ballarat to request an appeal hearing by AFL Victoria in the hope of keeping the team in the finals.
With the matter closed, Darley now meets Redan in a semi-final at CE Brown Reserve on Sunday.
A counter claim by North Ballarat that Darley had also used an ineligible player was dismissed by the BFNL.
The BFNL found in this incident Darley had withdrawn a player who was ineligible from its side before the game started, resulting in him not taking any part in the match.
The BFNL stated that all parties were aware of this situation before the game began.
North Ballarat had finished fourth on the under-17 seniors ladder with 10 wins.
Darley won eight games to fill fifth.
East Point remains the team to beat in the age group.
The minor premier with a two-win gap at the top of the ladder, the Kangaroos progressed to the second semi-final with a 10-point over Redan in a qualifying final.
Redan v Darley 3.15pm
East Point v Lake Wendouree 3.15pm
