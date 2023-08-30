The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

AFL Victoria knocks back appeal request, North Ballarat under-17 seniors out of finals

Updated August 30 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Ballarat is out of the Ballarat Football Netball League under-17 seniors football finals after being found to have fielded an ineligible player in the opening week of the finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.