It's amazing what a difference a couple of upsets can do to the complexion of a finals series and after some shock results last weekend, the make-up of this year's Central Highlands Netball League finals series looks a whole lot different to what we thought would happen.
Two massive semi-final clashes await this weekend starting with the contest between reigning premiers Buninyong and Rokewood-Corindhap.
This is the game that very few would have seen coming, and even fewer would have expected to see when Rokewood-Corindhap's opponent last week, Springbank, was reduced to just six players early in the match.
But somehow the Tigers rallied and ran away to a thrilling eight-goal win to book their preliminary finals spot.
That leaves the Grasshoppers in what is fair to say, a shocking position. Second on the ladder at the end of the home-and-away season, it looked certain they would be the biggest challenger to Learmonth, now, they face a very real threat of not even getting to match-up against them, and if they do, it will be in a preliminary final rather than on grand final day.
Those are the breaks you face when you lose your first final and it's a loss that looks likely to come back to haunt the green machine.
Buninyong meanwhile is rolling along nicely. They have been one of the form sides of the second half of the season. Last week the Bombers were pushed all the way by a plucky Newlyn, but they managed to get the job done by three goals.
Th Grasshoppers will be a much bigger test this weekend, but if there's ever a team that knows how to get the job done in finals, Buninyong is that team.
Rokewood-Corindhap should have the confidence though given the result last time these two met, it was a big 71-37 result to the Grasshoppers. This will be much closer. The winner has the unenviable task of meeting Learmonth in the preliminary final, but at least they'll get another chance.
The other final looks to be just as enticing with Daylesford up against Beaufort.
It was way back on June 3 that these two sides met. At that stage, Daylesford looked the goods and a nine-goal win wasn't a great shock.
But now the tables have very much turned. Daylesford has dropped its past three games and really never threatened against Learmonth last week. Beaufort on the other hand is in season-best form.
The Crows were never troubled in their elimination final against Gordon winning by 26 goals.
This game will be about opportunity. Will Daylesford be able to get back to its goal scoring best? Or will Beaufort continue on its path and force its way into a preliminary final. There's a huge carrot awaiting the winner as well given the opponent next weekend will be Springbank.
The Tigers are certainly a massive threat, but only time will tell if they are the quality of Learmonth. Right now, a Springbank preliminary final looks much more enticing than facing the rampaging Lakies.
The clash between Daylesford and Beaufort is on Saturday at Buninyong while Rokewood-Corindhap and Buninyong will meet up at Learmonth on Sunday.
