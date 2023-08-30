It has been a decade since Wendy Aston shopped at a supermarket.
From a small store in her Brown Hill home with 40 products to three rooms in Barkly Square, Ms Aston said she was pleased to see how much Ballarat Wholefoods Collective had grown.
The collective are celebrating their 10th birthday this September.
The group is made up of paying members who all have access to plastic free products, from beans, dried fruits, flours and rice.
Over the decade Ms Aston said she has seen the interest in accessing plastic-free products increasing.
The idea came together following her completion of a permaculture course and a group of people wanting to do something to help within the environment.
Not wanting to delay, Ms Aston was keen to start and made space in her home to open the business.
"People love coming to the home because we had the dogs and the trampolines," she said.
"There were people walking down your driveway to go to the shops."
From her home, the not-for-profit has grown to offer 400 different products.
Ms Aston said one of the best parts about sourcing locally has allowed her to develop strong connections to business owners.
She said many of the products she first offered were still in the shop today.
"It makes you feel good to know you've done something for someone and their family," she said.
"Even Campbell Mercer [from Manna Hill Estate], he'll talk about how he's cutting or pruning all the trees now, a lot of people don't know things like that."
To celebrate the big milestone a number of events will be taking place at Barkly Square on Saturday, September 2.
The op shop will be running with 70 store holders booked and a jigsaw swap.
The collective opens at 9am while the op shop starts at 10am.
