A Ballarat family business is losing hundreds of dollars in sales a day due to a council-led project promising to "revitalise" the CBD and keep shops trading "as usual" in the meantime.
The latest stage of City of Ballarat's $18.6 million Bridge Mall redevelopment has seen a significant decline in trade at Norwich Plaza restaurant 'Tandoor Indian Cuisine,' its owners say, with changes to pedestrian access deterring even their most loyal customers.
Aman Brar, who has run the restaurant with husband Jaswinder Singh Brar since 2016, said trade had been "really badly affected" over the past few weeks as works at the Mall's Grenville Street end stopped the flow of foot traffic past the shop front.
The Brars have reluctantly reduced the hours of their small team of staff and advised them to look for other jobs as customers have deemed it "too hard" to navigate their way around the works.
Where they would normally make $200-$300 a day on lunch-time trade alone, by mid-afternoon this Wednesday they had seen just one customer.
Ms Brar said she'd appealed to the council for help, only to be offered solutions that were "not logical".
With one month remaining on their lease - before they relocate to make way for the plaza's own redevelopment - the Brars have asked for compensation but say the request has been denied.
The council this week instead provided a paper sign for display in the restaurant window to indicate it is still open despite the access issues.
Ms Brar says this is simply not enough, and the council should have planned to prevent the "horrible" situation arising in the first place.
"It's already a hard time - it [the mall] is really quiet, now no one wants to walk here- especially at night," Aman said.
"Every day you're losing money - you still have to pay bills, rents, council rates - how are people going to survive?
"They need to do something to compensate - it's really unfair."
The Brars' concerns come after the mall works forced the cancellation of the August 19 Bridge Market, run by Rotary Wendouree Breakfast.
Because of expected ongoing "difficulties getting stallholders in and out" of the mall, the Market is relocating to Bakery Hill, east of Peel Street, from September 2 until further notice, organiser Vicki Fawcus confirmed this week.
Council publicity for the mall redevelopment, which is expected to be completed by mid-2024, states "shops and businesses are trading as usual and will remain accessible".
Development director Natalie Robertson said in a statement on Wednesday the council was working with the contractor 2Construct and businesses to minimise the impacts of construction as much as possible, "but, as with any major development, there will be unavoidable impacts to businesses while construction occurs".
Ms Robertson confirmed there would be no direct compensation to individual businesses, but said the council was providing $70,000 in funding to the Ballarat Bridge Mall Business Association in 2023/24 as part of its City Partnerships Program.
She said access to the Brars' restaurant from the Sturt Street direction, which has been blocked by a fence, would return "shortly after completion of current demolition works".
The restaurant remains open with its usual hours and accessible from the Coliseum Walk direction.
