Firefighters battle two-storey blaze in Alfredton

By The Courier
Updated August 31 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:15am
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alfredton, with the ladder platform working on a double-storey house. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
A two-storey house has caught fire in Alfredton, with firefighters using the ladder platform to get it under control.

