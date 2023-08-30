Firefighters battle two-storey blaze in Alfredton

A two-storey house has caught fire in Alfredton, with firefighters using the ladder platform to get it under control.
Crews were called about 5.45am on Thursday to the brick house on Insignia Boulevard and Goldwood Drive in Alfredton, and quickly required more reinforcements.
Officers at the scene said no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt - police are in touch with the residents.
The ladder platform was used to remove metal roofing to get at the fire.
A community safety warning was issued for smoke in Alfredton about 6.35am, but as of 7.10am, the fire is now considered under control, though there are still reports of smoke in the area.
Police have blocked Insignia Boulevard, with paramedics on stand-by.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
