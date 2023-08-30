Camp Street is the new home to a very rare loom and could become a landmark for textiles creation across the country.
The Jacquard loom was saved from RMIT University, and finally rescuers have found it a semi-permanent home.
"It's very hard to find places with a three-metre clearance to get the loom into," Ballarat textile artist Ana Petidis said.
She first came into contact with the loom at RMIT where she was completing her advanced diploma.
In October she heard whispers the loom was going to be removed and then in December found out a timeline for the "dire" situation.
"It was just through the goodwill of a lot of different people that we got it out in time and got it stored for the initial six months," Petidis said.
The loom is housed in the new arts incubator, where specialised technicians will work on the loom to get it operational again after a number of months in storage.
The Jacquard loom is special because it can create photographic images using the combination of a computer program and a hand weaver.
Petidis believes the loom in the arts incubator is the biggest computer-aided Jacquard in the country.
"It is quite unique for us," she said.
"You can get very realistic or illustrative objects onto a fabric."
Other types of looms need the artist to create a design on graph paper and then make punch cards to program the loom.
Computer aided devices mean the design can be created using programs like Photoshop.
Without this loom in Camp Street, artists would need to send designs of this size overseas to Europe or to a textile centre in Montreal.
Petidis said this would be a great opportunity for artists in Australia to have better access to this kind of facility.
The loom will be stored at the incubator while the rescue group makes sure everything is working properly.
They are on the hunt for a new home where other artists will be able to use it.
Petidis said they are in search of funding so the loom can have "a meaningful future and be used by as many people as possible".
"We'd love for it to stay, if there was a space and if there were partners willing, we really just want to be able to partner with the right organisation who sees its value."
