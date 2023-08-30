The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Jacquard loom re-homed to Camp Street Arts Incubator in Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camp Street is the new home to a very rare loom and could become a landmark for textiles creation across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.