Matt Short has made 20 runs in his T20 debut for Australia.
Short's knock helped catapult Australia to emphatic 111-run win over South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday, August 30.
The Ballarat export opened the batting with Travis Head after Australia was sent into bat in the three-match series opener.
Head was out on the third ball of the innings before Short shared a quick fire 63-run stand with captain Mitch Marsh, who went on to make an unbeaten 92.
Shorts faced 11 balls, hitting one six and two fours.
Australia made 6-226 and then dismissed South Africa for 115.
OTHER NEWS
Short's appearance for Australia continues what has been whirlwind year for him.
He was named the Big Bash League player of the season after starring for Adelaide Strikers with 458 runs and 11 wickets
The 27-year-old has since travelled the world on the T20 circuit, playing with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket in the United States and Northern Chargers in The Hundred tournament in England.
The former East Ballarat player went to South Africa fresh from having a strike rate of 167 in The Hundred.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.