The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Old Boys help build St Patrick's College performing arts centre

September 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former students are among the crew designing and building the new St Patrick's College performing arts centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Former students are among the crew designing and building the new St Patrick's College performing arts centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence

For many of the designers and construction workers on St Patrick's College's new $20 million performing arts centre, the worksite is very, very familiar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.