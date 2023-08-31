For many of the designers and construction workers on St Patrick's College's new $20 million performing arts centre, the worksite is very, very familiar.
The project is a back-to-school experience for many Old Collegians who completed their secondary schooling at St Pat's.
Architects, project managers, and sub contractors are among the group now building the future for the school that shaped their past.
The performing arts centre, one of the biggest capital works projects in the school history, will become one of Ballarat's largest indoor auditoriums with a seating capacity of 835 when completed in the coming months.
"We have Old Boys who are architects, project managers and site managers, as well as a good variety of trades all contributing proudly to the performing arts centre. In many ways, this reflects who we are as a school and how proud we are of those who graduate from SPC and go on to great success in their chosen careers," said principal Steven O'Connor.
"From the architectural team, John Wardle, to the construction company, Nicholsons, to so many sub-contractors who are Old Collegians, it is great to know that all of these people know how significant this building is and how it will further improve this great school for so many students."
Lead architect Luke Jarvis graduated from St Patrick's College in 1998 and said it was deeply meaningful to contribute to the build.
"Designing a building for a place that once taught you holds a profound and personal significance. It's a convergence of nostalgia, growth, and creativity that transcends mere design work," he said.
"SPC was a place that once played a pivotal role in my development, providing knowledge, skills and a foundation for my career in architecture.
"This project has been a way to contribute to something meaningful and lasting to the history and lineage of the school that will benefit current and future students or visitors."
Project coordinator Elliott Lamb, who attended the school from 2013 to 2018, said he was proud to work with other former old boys to build the new centre.
"The facility will bring a new means for the school to allow students with aspirations in the performing arts sector to learn and develop their skills. With capabilities for multipurpose mode the building will also serve the school as a warm and aesthetically pleasing space to hold functions, assemblies and other major school events."
The $20 million centre, which received $2 million from the state government, is expected to be completed in December and begin use next year.
