It will take a punishing 14 years to save for a deposit in Ballarat

This week I spoke with a young Ballarat man who worked three jobs to save for a house deposit. Nathaniel Smith was 21 when he bought his first property just before Victoria went into its first lockdown.
He says he is lucky to have bought when he did but feels for his friends who have given up on the battle to save for a property during a time of rising living costs.
New analysis by comparison site Finder reveals the time needed to save for a deposit in Ballarat now is a punishing 14 years. The time needed to save for an average-priced unit is not much better at 10 years.
"Buying a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Aussies," said Finder home loan expert Richard Whitten.
However, Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said it was still reasonably affordable in Ballarat to be able to get into your first home. You can read more here.
Meanwhile, Ballarat renters have been hit with more bad news as rents continue to rise. Rents have continued to rise across Ballarat overall, with a hike of 0.9 per cent in the three months to July according to property data company CoreLogic.
However, there has been some reprieve for people renting in Lake Gardens, Lake Wendouree and Ballarat Central with rents dropping in these suburbs. Find out more about those suburbs here.
CoreLogic head of residential research Eliza Owen said nationally there could be better news for renters going forward. "The good news for renters as well is the pace of increase in rents might slow a bit more next year," she said.
She pointed to the potential decline in interest rates as one factor which may help renters.
I have been keeping a watch for new listings and this property at 107 Frank Street, Ballarat Central, caught my eye. The home showcases impressive craftsmanship that makes it unique.
Over about 10 years, the owner has handmade doors, cabinetry and benchtops, and used timber to line the floor and walls. He made the woodwork from a huge onsite workshop.
The house, built in 1910, includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a self-contained two-bedroom unit and study. Check out the photo gallery here.
Meanwhile, we found out why Ballarat house prices have taken a cut of nearly $80,000 since April last year. The prices for dwellings decreased across one, three and 12 month periods, according to the CoreLogic Home Value Index.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the ongoing decline in Ballarat home prices could be attributed to an imbalance between available housing supply and demand.
Find out the data on Ballarat house prices here.
If you're house hunting on the weekend, be sure to look at this Ballarat Central property at 105A Lyons Street South, moments from Sturt Street.
The two-storey house has been thoughtfully renovated to blend modern excellence with period perfection. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and features Jarrah timber flooring and a spacious backyard.
It is open for inspection on Saturday and all the photos can be viewed here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at erin.williams@thecourier.com.au
