The expulsion of North Ballarat from the under-17s BFNL junior finals is laughable if it wasn't so serious, and shows how antiquated AFL Victoria's laws are in regards to junior football.
The fact that a player can be barred from playing finals simply because they have not reached a quota of games in a given season is an outdated, and frankly ludicrous, situation which should never have occurred.
This week, North Ballarat was stripped of its position in the first semi-final over the fact it was found to have played an ineligible player in its elimination final win over Darley.
Yes, North Ballarat knew the rules in place and will now have to take their whack and watch on as Darley meets Redan in the first semi-final this weekend, but it should never have come to this in the first place had AFL Victoria's rules not been so rigid.
The rule that a player must play at least three games a season in order to be eligible to play finals was brought in to stop clubs rorting the system and bringing in new players late in the season if they are in finals contention. This was brought in to stop clubs poaching star players from other teams out of the finals. In principle it is a good idea, but in practice it is terrible.
How can an entire junior team miss out on playing a big final simply because one of its players played two, not three games, in the season? It's official-dom has gone completely over the top.
If this rule was in place in the AFL, it would mean Dermott Brereton would never have debuted in the finals in the 1980s, it would mean that Jake Bowey would have missed Melbourne's breakthrough premiership in 2021 and in the most famous recent case, it would have meant Marlion Pickett was ineligible to debut in the Tigers 2019 grand final winning team.
Now the rule certainly has its place, but in senior country football, not juniors. I've got no doubt Carngham-Linton, themselves set for a semi-final this weekend, would love to have the services of former Fremantle superstar David Mundy, who played one game for the club this season, this week, but of course that would never occur. It's that type of situation it stops.
But in junior football, surely the priority is giving kids a chance to play the game, not taking it away due to some ridiculous law.
Only those at the coalface at North Ballarat know what happened in this case. But from the outside, who is to say this young player wasn't injured all season and only came back into the team late in the year? None of us are aware of how the situation unfolded except for those in the four walls of the club.
Surely if a player has paid their registration fees at the start of the year, is a listed player at the club, fits into the age group required, be it under-13s, 15s, or 17s, and has not played for another club in that season, that should be enough for them to earn selection whether they have played 16 games or none. If they are worthy of selection in a final, then they deserve that opportunity.
And what about the young footballers who are forced to move with their families? A15-year-old footballer might arrive in Ballarat in June and join up with a club. Once they have fitted into the club, what's to stop them earning an opportunity in a final if they are good enough?
The North Ballarat under-17 players should feel rightly aggrieved that their whole, largely successful season, has been for nought due to what appears to be nothing more than a clerical error. What a great advertisement for keeping kids in the game this is.
