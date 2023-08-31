A determined Ballarat brigade has just about climbed its way to the top of the leaderboard when it comes to the Melbourne Firefighter Stairclimb.
Buninyong-Mount Helen CFA volunteers are taking on 28-storeys of the Crown Metropole Hotel on Saturday - and at the same time honouring the memory of selfless member Connor Prunty, who died of bowel cancer in November.
Younger brother Tom has been hitting the step machine at the gym every day over the last three months - and said money raised in the event went to causes close to his heart.
The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and 000 Foundation (a new charity for emergency workers and their families) both helped the Pruntys during Connor's rapid six-week decline.
"He was only 24 and cancer is not one of those things you expected to get in your 20s," Tom said.
"I saw other members of our brigade doing the stairclimb a few years ago and I wanted to do it too, but this year is very important to me, being so close to two of the causes it raises money for.
"The 000 Foundation offered to pay for our accommodation in Melbourne while my brother was at Peter Mac.
"They also do a lot of mental health help and crisis support generally."
Tom said he originally aimed to raise $5000 - a target he was not sure was achievable.
As of 7am Thursday he was sitting on a whopping $9300 and had accrued the third highest amount by an individual.
'Ember the Service Dog' from FRV Portland was leading the pack on more than $10,500.
"I've nearly doubled my target now and every time I think I've exhausted all the fundraising I can possibly do, the donations just keep coming in," Tom said
"As a group, the nine of us at the Buninyong-Mount Helen brigade are almost at the $17,000 mark."
The 20-year-old works as a landscaper and also at Bunnings Delacombe.
That casual gig has also led to his highest single fundraising event so far: a $3000 sausage sizzle.
"Midvale Meats donated 750 sausages, we got bread from Stewart's Bakery Mount Clear and Bakers Delight Sebastopol - and on top of that the sauce and drinks came from Foodworks Buninyong where one of the managers is also a firefighter," he said.
"It meant the sausage sizzle ran at 100 per cent profit."
Tom said the response had been "amazing".
"There are a few of us that have really been pumping our social media - and we're already talking about what we can do next year. I'm hoping we can continue this as a regular thing.
"It raises awareness of a lot of things really."
The nine firefighters have been practising together at Federation University Mount Helen - which has some serious stairs, but Tom said he preferred not to know what the 28-storey climb was like until Saturday.
"We'll be wearing 25kg of breathing apparatus and I'll be in a category that means I'll be wearing a mask.
"It's definitely harder to do this with a mask and full structural PPC (personal protective clothing).
Tom joined the brigade at the age of 16, a year after his brother.
"We're completely different really," Tom said.
IN THE NEWS
"He loved school and IT and I'm more hands on. CFA is that one thing we saw eye to eye on.
"For the first two years, before I got my licence, he'd drive me to jobs and wake me up because I didn't hear the pager.
"I definitely looked up to him.
"There was a little competition, but fairly civil. We were close and were all still living at home.
"Connor was a quiet person and he came out of his shell a bit after joining the CFA brigade."
On Saturday Tom's Mum, Dad and sister will be in Melbourne, cheering him on.
People who wish to donate can visit https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/climber/tomprunty/
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.