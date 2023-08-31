A big pre-season was the key to a one-vote win in the Ballarat Football Netball League under-17s best and fairest count.
Britt polled 21 votes, including scoring in six of the first seven games of the year, to defeat North Ballarat's Baxter Horsburgh by just one vote with Lake Wendouree's Harley Hicks third on 15 votes.
Britt is a key driver in the rampant East Point side which has lost just one game so far this season, and is set to play in the second semi-final this weekend against Lake Wendouree, with the winner earning direct passage into the grand final.
"Hopefully we can keep the streak going and push later into September," Britt said. "It all starts at training, we're all great mates and we just love playing with each other. We continue to just go out there and have some fun.
He said he was thrilled to take out the trophy in what was a close count.
"It means a lot, the last couple of years I've been lucky enough to poll a few votes, but this year I really wanted to knuckle down, push myself in the pre-season and get better and hopefully that showed when i was playing.
"Last year as a top age I was second and I've finished top 10 before as well, so it's nice to win."
A previously GWV Rebels listed player, Britt said he hopes there would be further opportunities to take his football to the highest level possible.
"I've trained pre-season with the Rebels but didn't quite make it into the squad this year," he said. "I'll go again next year and I'm hoping the opportunity arises at some point."
In the under 15s, North Ballarat's Jake Abrams and Mount Clear's Emerson Vallance tied for the win, each finishing on 21 votes, with Bacchus Marsh's Armi Wakefield just two votes behind in second place.
The under-13s also produced a locked result with John Lang of Redan and Freddie Young of Lake Wendouree unable to be split, each with 26 votes. The pair cleared out from the rest of the field with Bacchus Marsh pair Tyler Borg and Harry Metcher finishing equal second on 19 votes.
Under 17 top three
1st Jacob Britt (East Point) 21
2nd Baxter Horsburgh (North Ballarat) 20
3rd Harley Hicks (Lake Wendouree) 15
Under 15 top three
1st Jake Abrams (North Ballarat) 21 Emerson Vallance (Mount Clear) 21
2nd Armi Wakefield (Bacchus Marsh) 19
3rd Cooper Beseler (North Ballarat) 17
Under 13 top four
1st John Lang (Redan) 26 Freddie Young (Lake Wendouree) 26
2nd Tyler Borg (Bacchus Marsh) 19 Harry Metcher (Bacchus Marsh) 19
4th Jack Ward (North Ballarat) 18
