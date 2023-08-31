Zak Butters has become an AFL superstar with Port Adelaide, but his formative playing years with Darley remain to the forefront of his mind.
Butters recalled those days when crowned the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year award on Wednesday night.
"I was lucky enough to play some senior footy back home pretty early.
"A shout to Heath Scotland for picking me as a 15-year-old.
"He definitely helped me as a youngster,"
Butters was 17 when played in Darley's 2017 Ballarat Football Netball League senior premiership side, coached by Scotland.
He still had a year to go with the Western Jets in the TAC Cup under-18 competition and the grand final victory was only his fifth senior appearance with the Devils.
Butters told The Courier post-match that Scotland had been full of encouragement, urging him to back himself in the premiership battle with cross-town arch-rival Bacchus Marsh.
Butters said on Wednesday night that Darley players had been his football heroes growing up.
"Going down (to the footy) every Saturday and spending six to eight hours watching them, they became my heroes who I looked up to every weekend.
"So to go on and play in a flag with some of those boys is a memory for life -probably the best day of my life," he said.
Butters won the AFLCA award by seven votes from Marcus Bontempelli from the Western Bulldogs.
Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley said Butters was an exceptional person and the ultimate professional.
"We are seeing the rewards this season of all the work he puts in.
"Considering his size, he is fearless with the way he attacks the ball, and he's got this amazing ability to make special things happen for our team and to influence a game like not many others can.
"I believe that being voted by the coaches as the league's champion player is one of the highest honours a player can receive.
"I could not be prouder that Zak has been recognised with this award," Hinkley said.
Port Adelaide drafted Butters with pick 12 in the 2018 national draft.
He has played 91 games.
