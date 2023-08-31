Volunteer drivers needed to help older and disabled residents

Demand is growing for volunteers to help provide transport to vital appointments and shopping for some of Ballarat's older residents and those living with disabilities.
Andrew Paterson is one of Community Accessability's existing drivers and is happy to have found a volunteering niche in his retirement plans.
"I had a desire to put something back in the community as a retiree. I've been a member of service clubs in the past but that didn't work for me ... and this is an enjoyable job, though I don't think I'd call it a job because it's a pleasure and you meet interesting people."
"And it's good for my social wellbeing and mental health."
Over the past two years Mr Paterson said demand for Community Accessability's transport program had grown and the venues it was providing transport to were starting to change.
Now many of his trips are to pick up a client, take them to do their grocery shopping, and bring them home again.
"When I first started we were mainly taking people to appointments, to the doctor, physio and that sort of thing, but assist shopping is something that has come through and is growing ... which means there's a greater demand for people to drive," he said.
Community Accessability's transport program helps both local residents get to appointments and commitments in Ballarat or more broadly, and also provides transport for rural residents from surrounding communities get to town for appointments and programs.
But as demand grows, so does the need for more volunteer drivers. Volunteers can decide how much time they are prepared to give, which can range from as often as daily to as little as monthly.
READ MORE:
"Volunteers play a vital role at Community Accessability, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help carry out our mission," said Community Accessability coordinator Jan Hay.
Pool cars are provided for drivers, as well as induction, training, uniform and ongoing support.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver can call 1300 704 530 or email volunteer@communityaccessability.org.au
