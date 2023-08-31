SHE led throughout most of the count, but Redan goaler Ella Litras needed two votes in the final round just to be certain of a narrow victory in the under-17 netball best and fairest count at the Robert Allan Medal night.
Litras finished the count on 27 votes, three clear of East Point's Olivia Ashby. The pair were the dominant two in the race to the line with Ballarat's Chelsea Oellering and Darley's Ella Closter each finishing third on 16 votes.
Litras is considered a leader among her team and said it was a fantastic individual award to receive.
"It means everything, it's been such a challenging season, so to get this at the end of it is absolutely fabulous," she said.
"I thought I had a good season, but I thought one of my teammates was going to win this. Hopefully now we can all get together and get through to the grand final."
Redan meets Darley in Sunday's second-semi final with the winner advancing to the grand final. Last weekend, the Lions proved too strong for East Point, winning 38-30 to advance to this weekend's clash.
In the under-15s, North Ballarat's Ebony Porter was a dominant winner, finishing eight votes clear of the pack, winning with 29 votes, She won by Eliza Ashby of Ballarat who finished with 21 votes, while Eden James from Lake Wendouree was third with 20.
In the under-13s, it was also a dominant win with Mount Clear's Tessa Wilson finishing on 34 votes, six clear of Bacchus Marsh's Lucy Phyland and Redan's Lotti McDonald.
Under 17s top three
1st Ella Litras (Redan) 27
2nd Olivia Ashby (East Point) 24
Equal 3rd Chelsea Oellering (Ballarat) 16 Ella Closter (Darley) 16
Under 15s top three
1st Ebony Porter (North Ballarat) 29
2nd Eliza Ashby (Ballarat) 21
3rd Eden James (Lake Wendouree) 20
Under 13s top four
1st Tessa Wilson (Mount Clear) 34
Equal 2nd Lucy Phyland (Bacchus Marsh) 28 Lotti McDonald (Redan) 28
4th Armani Daws (Sebastopol) 24
