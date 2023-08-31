The defence team for a truck driver who allegedly smashed into a Ballarat bus full of Loreto College students wants eight of 25 witnesses removed because they are children.
The barrister also said there were questions about the severity of some of their injuries.
A total of 27 students were on a stationary Tullamarine-bound bus when it was rear-ended, causing it to roll down a steep embankment on the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills at 3.15am on September 22.
Croydon truck driver Brett Russell, 60, was later charged with 46 offences including reckless conduct causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life. Some of the charges relate to the alleged state of the brakes on his east-bound B-double truck.
Barrister for the accused John Lavery told Melbourne Magistrates' Court there were little or no medical reports for three of the students
"On the issue of charges of causing serious injury, there is no medical evidence from two of the complainants - except for the complaints from the children themselves.
"I'm not aware of any medical reports for those witnesses."
The court was told the statements - including physicians' notes - were requested in January, the informant had followed up last week - and the hospital had been able to give an estimated time of arrival on the reports.
The magistrate said the medical information would have to be subpoenaed
"Doctors are not above being called as witnesses," he said.
IN THE NEWS
"These statements are required."
Mr Lavery also questioned why a medical statement was submitted by a physiotherapist for the third student.
"In her case there are two statements - and one of those suggests serious injury. It's come from a physiotherapist," he said.
"The doctor also expresses an opinion that the injuries would not be categorised as serious injuries related to that complainant.
"The doctor has thought to ensure that the issue of serious injury is ventilated in court."
Mr Russell is currently on bail and appeared in court via videolink with balding hair and wearing a dark coloured top.
The hearing continues and the matter has been stood down until Thursday afternoon.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.