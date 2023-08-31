The Courier
Defence wants alleged Loreto bus crash 'child' witnesses removed

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:47am
The defence team for a truck driver who allegedly smashed into a Ballarat bus full of Loreto College students wants eight of 25 witnesses removed because they are children.

