UPDATED, Thursday 4.20pm:
Eight Loreto College Ballarat students injured in a Ballarat bus rollover at Pentland Hills will be called to give evidence in court about their physical and psychological injuries - but not the crash itself.
The Melbourne Magistrates Court has been told the group included a girl who had since turned 18 and others now aged 16 and 17.
Croydon B-double driver Brett Russell is accused of rear-ending their bus on September 22, 2022, and is facing 46 charges including reckless conduct causing serious injury and dangerous driving causing serious injury.
"It's a matter of concern that a number of medical reports are not there," Magistrate Peter Reardon said.
"If this case gets to a hearing and there is no medical evidence to support (the charges) it'd be very poor form.
"There are very serious charges related to this event.
"These reports should be sought expeditiously from the Royal Melbourne Hospital. It's been seven months since the request in January."
The court was also told of another student who allegedly suffered spinal injuries, concussion and rib injuries and had imaging at Sunshine Hospital, but no report from the hospital was included in documents handed to the court.
"We want to find out who's treated her and for what," defence barrister John Lavery said.
He also spoke of a 16-year-old student described as having a "serious injury".
"For her, the injury is said to be psychological. It's PTSD," Mr Lavery said.
"The source of the evidence might be from the witness herself. It's then something that might have to be interpreted by a doctor."
Prosecutors also opposed the inclusion of two student witnesses based on their age - including one aged 16.
"This girl has a brain injury, rib injuries and a broken scapula (shoulder blade)," Magistrate Reardon said.
"I take it from that there's no doubt she has a serious injury."
The defence also questioned the extent of injuries to another 16-year-old.
"Dr Danielle Robinson said she had not seen (this witness) since November 9 and made an assessment that the effects of her concussion would have lasted two months," Mr Lavery said.
"Whether the (girl) has received further treatment is what we seek to establish.
"We seek to really ventilate the issues here. We have a variety of reports that either say there is no serious injury or there is not enough information.
"We need to know the defence has good forensic reasons to cross-examine these witnesses."
Mr Lavery said one witness had injuries that were "a serious matter".
"A paediatric plastic surgeon described the plastic surgery he performed to the girl's ankle and foot," he said.
"The report refers to an orthopaedic surgeon but there is no orthopaedic surgeon's report (in these documents)."
Magistrate Reardon said it was "not proper" to have so many medical reports missing.
"This is almost a year (after the accident) and the accused was charged in March, yet medical reports have not been obtained," he said.
"As for their ages, these are all teenagers around the 16 to 17 mark.
"Children much younger than this give evidence all the time - especially in sexual cases.
"Do you believe children should not give evidence in the Magistrates Court?"
All up, the case will involve 32 witnesses.
Magistrate Reardon said the students in the case would give evidence by "alternative means" and needed to be referred to in court by their initials.
The matter will return to the Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 4, 2024 at 10am for four days of committal proceedings.
Mr Russell's bail has been extended under the same conditions.
EARLIER:
The defence team for a truck driver who allegedly smashed into a Ballarat bus full of Loreto College students wants eight of 25 witnesses removed because they are children.
The Barrister also said there were questions about the severity of some of their injuries.
A total of 27 students were on a stationary Tullamarine-bound bus when it was rear-ended and rolled down a steep embankment on the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills at 3.15am on September 22.
Croydon truck driver Brett Russell, 60, was later charged with 46 offences including reckless conduct causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life. Some of the charges relate to the alleged state of the brakes on his east-bound B-double truck.
Barrister for the accused John Lavery told Melbourne Magistrates' Court there were little or no medical reports for three of the students
"On the issue of charges of causing serious injury, there is no medical evidence from two of the complainants - except for the complaints from the children themselves.
"I'm not aware of any medical reports for those witnesses."
The court was told the statements - including physicians' notes - were requested in January, the informant had followed up last week - and the hospital had been able to give an estimated time of arrival on the reports.
The magistrate said the medical information would have to be subpoenaed
"Doctors are not above being called as witnesses," he said.
"These statements are required."
Mr Lavery also questioned why a medical statement was submitted by a physiotherapist for the third student.
"In her case there are two statements - and one of those suggests serious injury. It's come from a physiotherapist," he said.
"The doctor also expresses an opinion that the injuries would not be categorised as serious injuries related to that complainant.
"The doctor has thought to ensure that the issue of serious injury is ventilated in court."
Mr Russell is currently on bail and appeared in court via videolink with balding hair and wearing a dark coloured top.
The hearing continues and the matter has been stood down until Thursday afternoon.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.