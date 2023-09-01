The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

WestVic meets Knox in State League 2 major semi final in Ballarat

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All season it seems destined and now it has come to pass that WestVic and Knox clash in the major semi-final of the State League 2 hockey season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.