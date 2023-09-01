All season it seems destined and now it has come to pass that WestVic and Knox clash in the major semi-final of the State League 2 hockey season.
While WestVic has managed to go through the season without defeat, picking up 12 wins and four draws, two of those draws came against this week's opponent, a team that has a knack of just doing enough to give the Ballarat-based team headaches.
WestVic playing coach Ned Jackson said it had felt for a long time that this would be their biggest test of the year.
"It almost feels like its been building all season," he said. "We've been good against them, but we haven't beaten them as yet.
"In both the games we've played I thought in general play we were the team on top, so I don't think we will have to change our game plan. It's a case of sticking to our guns, trust the process and we should get the job done."
Jackson said the secret to Knox was breaking down their defence.
"They are quite good defensively, which I think works well when they play us because we are good offensively," he said.
"The other thing they are good at is taking he opportunities when they come. Defensively, we can't afford switch off at all."
WestVic carries plenty of confidence into the contest after a big 7-0 win in the final round of the season last weekend against Collegians-X. It came on the back of a hat-trick from youngster Mason Sutton.
But what pleased the coach most of all was the clean sheet.
"(That) was one of the big goals for last week, to put a full game together on attack and defence on the even of the finals was really good," he said.
Regardless of what happens this weekend, this will be WestVic's last game at home with the grand final - should they win - scheduled for the State Hockey Centre. A loss will also see them head to Carlton for a preliminary final with either St Bedes of Melbourne High School.
The minor premiership should be enough for WestVic to secure promotion to State League 1 next season, but Jackson said the goal was now firmly on winning the title.
Saturday's match against Knox is at Prince of Wales Park from 2.30pm. In finals there is no extra time if the teams are locked together, just a penalty shoot-out to decide who goes through.
