Watch ABC comedy White Fever and you might see a few locations you recognise.
The six-episode series is shooting in Ballan from 8am on Friday.
Locations include Old Melbourne Road, Steiglitz Street and two main road blocks of Inglis Street. The series is also being shot around Melbourne.
The location manager has sent letters to locals informing them that all roads will remain open, but there may be delays of 1-2 minutes.
"We are filming various non-descript shots of a country town, using Ballan as a backdrop," the letter said.
"The series is about Jane Thomas - a 35-year-old Korean-Australian adoptee on a quest to reprogram her whitewashed libido after being called out for having a white man fetish."
The series has already been dubbed "controversial", "sexy", "bold" and "not your average rom-com" by the ABC and Screen Australia.
The latter provided funding for the comedy which stars Korean-Australian screenwriter and actor Ra Chapman as well as Chris Pang from Crazy Rich Asians.
The Ballan area has been used for several film and television projects over the years including Charlotte's Web (filmed in 2004 and released in 2006), and Childhood's End (2015) for the SyFy Channel.
White Fever is expected to air on the ABC in 2024.
The name of the show is a play on the phrase Yellow Fever - a deadly mosquito-borne disease with symptoms including jaundice, or a fetish for people of Asian descent.
