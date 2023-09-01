It's D-Day for Ballarat City's women as they get ready to meet Brunswick City in a match that will determine both team's fate for season 2024.
A win for City will guarantee it promotion into the top State League, a loss or a draw will likely see City fall to third, given they sit just one point clear of Fawkner on the State League 2 ladder.
It's unlikely that Ballarat City will be able to rely on Fawkner dropping points as they are scheduled to clash with Hoppers Crossing, a team that has already been relegated, and in fact, has not picked up a point all season.
For City's opponent Brunswick, it's the opposite with the team needing to win to avoid relegation.
Brunswick is locked in a huge battle near the bottom of the table. It has 12 points, one point behind Greenvale United and two points adrift of Spring Hills.
A victory over City will likely be enough for them to survive, with Spring Hills facing a particularly nasty hurdle of a last up game against Avondale.
How Ballarat City would like a repeat of the when these two sides played last time. That game at Morshead Park saw the home side slam home three first half goals to set-up a 4-0 win.
Sacchi Rose-Grigg and Tayte Fraser were the early scorers that day that put a gap between the sides.
Despite going down 1-0 to Avondale last week, this really is a game that City should be winning. But strange things can happen in the last round of the season, particularly when one side is playing for their very survival.
Sunday's match is at Dunstan Reserve in Brunswick with kick-off at 3pm.
