A woman was choked to the point of unconsciousness after refusing the advances of a man after a night out in Ballarat's CBD.
The attack came after the two went to the man's house from the George Hotel on the night of May 28. Both were known to each other.
The man involved in the incident, Shane Davis, 50, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges of recklessly causing injury and making a threat to kill.
The court heard the pair had gotten into bed together, with Davis repeatedly attempting to touch the woman, despite her telling him to leave her alone.
As the two argued, Davis hit the woman in the face with his forearm and began choking her around the neck with his right hand.
The woman lost consciousness, and when she awoke was disoriented and spitting blood.
The man hit her again in the head and told her she would die.
She fled the attack into the bathroom to clean herself of blood, and then left the house, calling a friend to come and pick her up.
The woman was take to the hospital with a bruised nose and marks around her neck.
Police later visited the man's house and seized a towel, bed spread and a pillow case stained with blood as evidence.
Davis' lawyer told the court his client had since taken it upon himself to attend counselling following the incident.
The lawyer pointed to the 50-year-olds lack of criminal history as to why he should avoid a jail term, and instead sought a fine or corrections order.
IN THE NEWS
Magistrate Ronald Saines said he would not give Davis prison time, but would still record a conviction for the violent offending.
"Anything approaching choking is seen by sentencing courts as the highest level of family violence... sentences are measured in years, not months," the magistrate said.
"Let there be no doubt, if you had prior convictions you would be going to prison."
Davis was fined $3000 with conviction and ordered to complete a men's behaviour change program.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.