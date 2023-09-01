THE two dominant sides of the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 will square off on Sunday evening in the major semi-final, with the winner earning a direct path to the grand final in two weeks time.
Ballarat North United Black and the Vikings will renew their classic rivalry as both teams hope to earn their grand final spot.'
The two sides have met each other twice this season, the first game in round three ended in a nil-all draw with neither able to break the other's defence.
The second match though in round 12 was the game of the season to date with United skipping out to a 3-0 lead at half time and withstanding a withering burst from the Vikings to hang on in a cliffhanger 3-2.
That day was also remembered for its physicality with 11 yellow cards and three red cards handed out. Both teams can't afford to go in with the same physicality this weekend, because a loss of one or two players to suspension could be the difference come grand final day.
North United has been the top team for most of the season and will be out to exorcise the demons of last year when the Vikings took all before them to win the grand final.
The elimination semi final pits two evenly-matched sides in Forest against Creswick.
The two sides have also met twice this season with an 81st minute penalty to Forest the only thing separating the two sides the sides in round five, but in round 14, Creswick fought back hard to score a big 4-0 win.
There is little between these sides though, with both finishing the season on 35 points with just goal difference separating three from four.
In the women's competition, Vikings and Ballarat North United meet up again, while Forest clashes with Ballarat in the other game.
Saturday's semi finals between Forest and Ballarat is at Morshead Park at 2.30pm, with the men's to follow at 5pm. North United versus Vikings games are at Morshead Park on Sunday at the same time.
