The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Nature Notes: Wattles flowering in Ballarat for spring

By Roger Thomas
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first of September is officially Wattle Day. It is a very appropriate time as far as the Ballarat district is concerned, with 15 or more district species now flowering. Most are shrubby, but one is prostrate, and a couple are tall trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.