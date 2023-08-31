A mother was left bleeding profusely from her nose in the Sebastopol Aldi car park after an alleged domestic violence incident whilst driving.
A 26-year-old Ballarat man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday in custody to apply for bail in relation to the alleged attack.
The man will not be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
The court heard the 26-year-old and his then female partner were driving along Albert Street at about 5.20pm on August 7, when the incident was alleged to have occurred.
The pair were travelling to pick up the woman's children from daycare, and began arguing in the car along the way.
Police alleged the man became increasingly aggressive towards the woman, and told her not to "paint him out to be an abuser".
A short while after, when the car was stationary, the man allegedly told the woman "I will show you what an abuser does" and punched her in the face one time, before leaving the car.
The hit allegedly caused blood to gush from the woman's nose, over the steering wheel and her clothes.
She drove to the Aldi Sebastopol car park, where community members heard her begin screaming in pain and called the police.
All the while, police allege the 26-year-old man had been sending the woman abusive texts, calling her a "dog", "whore" and "slut".
The man was arrested by the Ballarat Family Violence Investigation Unit on August 8, where he made a no comment interview.
Police alleged CCTV footage had captured him leaving the scene of the alleged attack, but had no footage depicting the alleged attack taking place.
The man was also wearing a white hoodie, which police said had been stained with blood from the incident.
Police opposed granting the man bail, citing "grave concerns" the man would have a "complete disregard" for any intervention orders in place between the two, and attempt to contact her.
The 26-year-old's defence lawyer told the court the man had the availability of the Court Integrated Services Program for support if he was granted bail.
The lawyer stated his client intended to contest the charges, and questioned the strength of the police's case - pointing to the lack of witnesses or CCTV footage of the alleged incident.
IN THE NEWS
Magistrate Ronald Saines denied the man's bail.
"I consider it likely that a negotiated settlement will arise in respect to these charges... it is unlikely that he will be successful in avoiding a term of imprisonment," the magistrate said.
"CISP (Court Integrated Services Program) has no capacity to regulate his conduct, provide drug testing or supervision.
"I have limited optimism about the success or utility of the CISP program in the current circumstances."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.