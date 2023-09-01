Art is more popular than ever in Ballarat and not just because of the opening weekend success of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
The City of Ballarat has revealed a 33 per cent increase in visitor numbers to the Art Gallery of Ballarat with new figures showing during the 2022/23 financial year, the gallery had 113,734 visitors, averaging 9,479 visitors per month.
The annual visitation represented a 33 percent increase on the previous year.
The increase brings the figures back to pre-COVID levels when almost 190,000 visitors were recorded in 2018/19.
The Art Gallery of Ballarat Shop also achieved a significant increase in revenue in 2022/23, recording a 32 per cent increase in revenue on the previous financial year.
Highlights from the 2022/23 financial year included:
The Art Gallery of Ballarat is a key venue for the 2023 Ballarat International Foto Biennale, presenting the high-profile international exhibitions People Power - Platon and Instant Warhol as well as five other exhibitions, including of works by local Ballarat artists.
The Backspace Gallery program which provides space in the Art Gallery of Ballarat for local early-career artists goes from strength to strength with an exciting line-up of artists due to exhibit in the coming 12 months. This year also sees the launch of the Art Screen in Alfred Deakin Place, which brings the art outside the gallery walls and into the public space.
The Baskets of Knowledge program, an Indigenous-themed program to be delivered by Wadawarrung Elder and leading contemporary artist Dr Deanne Gilson has made possible by a grant from The Sir Wilfred & C H (Roger) Brookes Charitable Foundation through the Perpetual Impact grants. The funding will allow the gallery to deliver 100 Wadawarrung Cultural Programs for more than 3,500 students across Ballarat.
Highlights of the summer exhibition programming include Layers of Blak, showcasing jewellery designed by First Nations artists and Whereabouts, an exhibition bringing together work by 56 Victorian printmakers.
Other art areas in the spotlight include the Arts Incubator, which offers a multi-use space.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.