Ballarat house prices have continued to fall, dropping about $80,000 since moving through a record high in April 2022.
That's according to the latest data from property data company CoreLogic.
The prices for dwellings, which includes both houses and units combined, decreased across one, three and 12 month periods, according to the CoreLogic Home Value Index.
Despite the drop, housing prices remain 11.3 per cent above pre-COVID levels.
Ballarat house prices dipped 1.2 per cent in August, 2.3 per cent over three months and 11.1 per cent in 12 months. The city's median house value is $586,828.
Since April 2022, housing prices are down 12.6 per cent, or about $79,800 lower.
Meanwhile, Ballarat units increased 1.3 per cent in August but declined 0.7 per cent in three months and fell 3.2 per cent over 12 months. The median value for a unit is currently $372,538.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the ongoing decline in Ballarat home prices could be attributed to an imbalance between available housing supply and demand.
"The number of homes for sale across the region has risen to above average levels, tracking 22 per cent above the decade average for this time of the year," Mr Lawless said.
He said the number of homes currently for sale was mostly due to homes taking longer to sell rather than a sign of new homes coming onto the market.
"The flow of new listings added to the local market over the past month was 7.7 per cent higher than a year ago, while annual sales activity is estimated to be down almost 19 per cent on last year."
Mr Lawless said the trend towards lower housing prices looked quite entrenched across the region.
"However the rate of decline has moderated relative to the second half of last year when values were falling by more than one per cent month on month," he said.
As housing becomes more affordable and demographic trends stabilise, it is likely the Ballarat will market level out.
"A key factor determining housing market outcomes will be the balance between supply and demand through spring," Mr Lawless said.
"We could see more listings coming on the market through spring, which is seasonally normal, however a pick-up in purchasing activity remains uncertain amid high interest rates and low sentiment."
Julian Khursigara, of buyers agent Search Party Property, said with current prices in Ballarat lower than 2022 and rental yields have risen by 16.05 per cent, now was a good time to buy an investment property.
"With vacancy rates continuing to tighten and a surge in targeted migration likely to further boost regional markets, now could be a fantastic opportunity to pick up a bargain investment property before the next major growth cycle," Mr Khursigara said.
"Suburbs such as Newington, Ballarat Central, Ballarat East, Alfredton, and Miners Rest will be high on our watchlist."
