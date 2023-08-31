The Courier
Ballarat house prices fall but are above pre-COVID levels, CoreLogic data shows

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
September 1 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat house prices have continued to fall, dropping about $80,000 since moving through a record high in April 2022.

