Bungaree and Carngham-Linton have each made one forced change for their Central Highlands Football League semi-final battle.
The Demons have called up Ethan Forbes to replace the injured Alex Ross for Saturday's match-up at Buninyong.
Ross suffered a season-ending knee injury in Bungaree's defeat at the hands of Springbank in a qualifying final.
This will be Forbes' first appearance in the seniors since round 10 and his fourth for the season.
He is playing in his first season at Bungaree, having played under-age football with Lake Wendouree in the Ballarat league. He did not play last year after spending 2021 with the Lakers' under-19s.
Ben Dodd was the frontrunner to replace Ross, but he has not been named.
Dodd has been sidelined with a quadricep injury since round 12 and at the time was enjoying a purple patch of form.
Carngham-Linton has regained Jarrod O'Brien as a replacement for Matt Knight (hamstring).
O'Brien has missed the past two games after taking a heavy knock, last playing against Hepburn in round 16.
He will join his brothers Nick, Dean and Justin in the Saints line-up.
Bungaree and Carngham-Linton are each desperate to get through to a preliminary final.
The Demons are contesting their first finals series since 2017 and the Saints their first since joining the CHFL in 2011 after the Lexton Plains league folded.
OPPOSING coaches Ryan Waight and Clayton Scoble are each stressing the importance of making the most of opportunities
Waight is looking at Bungaree's broader game, while Scoble is more specifically honing in on the Saints' finishing in attack.
"We just need to tighten up in a few areas," Waight said.
"I respect what Carngham-Linton has done this year. They're going to be dangerous. We just need to be on. our game and take it to them.
"I thought we were well in the game against Springbank. We're had our moments, but couldn't capitalise, especially in the first and third quarters.
"It's all about opportunities at this time of year - you have to take them when they come your way."
A focus for Scoble is the need to maximise goalkicking opportunities - something Carngham-Linton did not not do early in their elimination final win over Newlyn.
The Saints kicked 3.5 in the first term and 4.7 in the second.
Scoble admitted that he was concerned this might come back to bite them late in the game, considering Newlyn made more of its chances in front of goal with 6.3.
He said this could be costly against quality sides and was certainly an area Carngham-Linton would need to improve on against Bungaree.
Waight and Scoble also believe playing at Buninyong on Saturday suits their respective sides.
"We're back in familiar territory," Waight said, referencing Bungaree's loss to Springbank in a qualifying final last week was also at the venue.
"There's some familiarity there, so we know what to expect ground wise. That helps a little."
Carngham-Linton played at the ground in round 14 and Scoble says the wide open spaces will suit its running game.
He said the Saints run had been a key to its success this year.
At Buninyong on Saturday, 2.35pm
Last met: round 5 - Demons 12.11 (83) d Saints 4.8 (32)
BUNGAREE 4th (13 wins, 3 losses)
Qualifying final: 12.3 (75) lt Springbank 15.8 (98)
CARNGHAM-LINTON 5th (12 wins, 4 loss)
Elimination final: 15.16 (106) d Newlyn 13.8 (86)
SELECTION: Saints
Winner plays Gordon in preliminary final
BUNGAREE
B: Joel Gallagher, S.Butler, M.Lawless
HB: A.Browning, N.Browning, B.Simpson
C: T.Wakefield, L.Thornton, B.Willian
HF: T.Elliott, I.Quick, J.Maha
rF: J.Murphy, J.Butler, R.Emerson-Jones
R: A.Milroy, J.Sardo, D.Murphy
Int: A.Gillett, C.Cowan, E.Forbes, M.Geary
CARNGHAM-LINTON
B: P.Martin, R.Nunn, T.O'Brien
HB: W.Bruty, Justin O'Brien, K.Raven
C: N.O'Brien, T.Clark, S.O'Loughlin
HF: B.Benson, A.Mcpherson, M.Giddings
F: T.Scoble, J.Foley, B.McDonald
R: T.Raven, D.O'Brien, M.Richardson
Int: B.Doolan, Jarrod O'Brien, H.Butler, C.Lloyd
