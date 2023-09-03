A woman forced to perform oral sex on a man at the age of 14 has told the court about the "deep, dark place" the sexual abuse left her, and its continued impact 28 years later.
The victim spoke as part of hearings into Sharon Lavery, 47, and Kane Sharman, 50, who were found guilty by jury of sexually abusing the woman in a Black Hill flat in 1995.
"They made me believe that sex was love, that all I could be good for was sex... they made me feel used and less than human," the woman said.
"They took away my self worth and made me feel like I was impossible to love."
Lavery, Sharman and the victim were present at the County Court in Ballarat on Thursday for a hearing, where lawyers for the guilty pair made submissions about possible sentencing.
Sharman was found guilty of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16, and Lavery guilty of multiple counts of indecent acts and sexual penetration of a child under 16, and one count of rape.
Lavery was 22 and her then-boyfriend Sharman was 25 when the then-teenage complainant was encouraged by Lavery to perform oral sex on Sharman.
Lavery had formerly been a babysitter for the then-teenage girl, with the incident occurring in Lavery's bedroom.
In a separate incident in the same flat days earlier, the teen had begun to feel the effects of a sleeping tablet she had been given by Lavery, when the then-22-year-old accused entered the room with her breasts exposed.
The last thing the complainant remembered before passing out from the effects of the sleeping tablet was being on the floor and "having her pants removed by Ms Lavery".
The complainant told authorities she remembered Sharman sitting on the couch watching the second incident, but did not remember him doing or saying anything.
"I was a young girl looking for friendship from someone I loved, because I had known her since I was young," the victim said in court.
"They took advantage of me to satisfy their lust.
"I will carry the scars of what happened and I will live with them for the rest of my life."
Lawyers for the pair made submissions to the court about mitigating factors Judge Claire Quin could take into account when giving a sentence.
Judge Quin said Lavery would receive a prison sentence, but would have to consider whether Sharman would be sent to prison.
Lavery would also be placed on the sex offenders registry for life, and Sharman for 15 years.
The matter will return to court on December 12 for sentencing.
