Victim of 1995 Black Hill babysitter rape gives statement at hearing

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 4 2023 - 5:00am
A woman forced to perform oral sex on a man at the age of 14 has told the court about the "deep, dark place" the sexual abuse left her, and its continued impact 28 years later.

