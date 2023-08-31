Exquisite renovation with city views

Superbly positioned just moments from Sturt Street and the city centre, this charming and unique two-storey residence has been thoughtfully renovated to blend modern excellence with period perfection.
From stunning Jarrah timber flooring to a truly magnificent chef's kitchen, this impressive home is the true epitome of class and style in the ultimate location.
Showcasing the pinnacle of fixtures and fittings, the architecturally-inspired interior features a free flowing design that ensures natural light is captured in every room.
The front formal lounge is flooded in natural light while the open plan family living area at the rear of the home looks over the spacious yard.
The modern kitchen is the centrepiece of the home, complete with a Smeg cooker and rangehood, Ilve wine cooler, Asko dishwasher and a butler's pantry.
All bedrooms have built-in robes, while the ground floor has a fully renovated bathroom.
The first floor hosts a magnificent main suite that could easily accommodate an additional sitting area or spacious home office. The perfectly designed retreat includes a contemporary ensuite, a huge walk-in robe and views across the city skyline.
With split-system heating and cooling, shedding and a cubby house, there's plenty of room on the 668 square metre block for entertaining.
