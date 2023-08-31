The Courier
105A Lyons Street South, Ballarat Central | Renovated beauty with city views

By Feature Property
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Exquisite renovation with city views
  • 105A Lyons Street South, Ballarat Central
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • Auction on September 16 at 11am
  • Agency: Barry Plant Ballarat
  • Agent: Shane Finch 0408 365 042
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am - 11.30am

Superbly positioned just moments from Sturt Street and the city centre, this charming and unique two-storey residence has been thoughtfully renovated to blend modern excellence with period perfection.

