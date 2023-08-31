Ballarat traders are hopeful change is on the horizon for a notorious CBD bus stop after repeated complaints about its negative effect on business.
A meeting of traders, council and Victoria Police representatives convened by City of Ballarat CEO Evan King on Thursday heard works to "beautify" and deter antisocial behaviour around the Little Bridge Street bus interchange will start in coming weeks, starting with the removal of half of the existing bus shelters.
A trader who attended the meeting, who did not want to be identified, said they'd been shown plans for a "completely new design" for the area, which has long been known as hotspot for violence, hooning, vandalism, and foul language.
They said the sense was that everyone in attendance was "sick to death of that area" and although the major works weren't expected to start until next year, it was good to see that action was being taken.
"They [the authorities] are certainly aware that business owners aren't going to give up," they said.
"We're just going to hound them and hound them and hound them, and they realise that now, and that's why they're organising change."
Similar meetings have taken place throughout the year in response to incidents including assaults spilling out from the bus stop to surrounding businesses.
Traders, shoppers, and members of the Ballarat Senior Citizens' Club have all spoken to The Courier about feeling unsafe and discouraged from visiting the area.
Police last week revealed an undercover exercise had found 30-50 people were committing 90 per cent of the crime in the Bridge Mall, Curtis Street and Little Bridge Street areas.
Drug-dealing and arson in broad daylight were among the offences observed during the mid-week exercise.
The council is expected to release more information on its Little Bridge Street plans next week.
