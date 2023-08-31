The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Little Bridge Street bus stop changes coming as council meets traders

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat traders are hopeful change is on the horizon for a notorious CBD bus stop after repeated complaints about its negative effect on business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.