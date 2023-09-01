A would-be burglar, who broke his elbow trying to get away from an attempted armed break-in will avoid prison time.
Ajay O'Reilly, 20, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Thursday to be sentenced on charges of aggravated burglary and assault.
The charges relate to an incident at a Black Hill house at 1.15pm on November 7, 2022, where Ajay and his brother Joseph O'Reilly broke into the house armed with a taser and cricket bat.
Inside of the property was an adult male and his 15-year-old nephew, who they believed was responsible for damaging Ajay's car.
The 39-year-old man was asleep on a couch when the two arrived, with the pair threatening the 15-year-old with the taser.
Joseph hit the sleeping man on the head and back with the cricket bat, and Ajay chased the 15-year-old with the taser to his bedroom.
During the chase, Joseph smashed a fish tank inside of the house.
The 39-year-old man grabbed a baseball bat and began chasing after the brothers, who fled the house.
Joseph got into the driver's seat of his Toyota HiLux, and Ajay got onto the back tray.
As the two went to leave, the 39-year-old man threw a brick into the window of the ute, smashing the glass.
Joseph then reversed into a skip bin on the nature strip, throwing Ajay from the ute's tray.
Ajay broke his elbow when he landed and began crawling towards the 15-year-old and 39-year-old apologizing.
The pair pleaded guilty to the offending at a County Court hearing on May 15.
Ajay was placed on a two year community corrections order with conviction.
