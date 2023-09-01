The Courier
Court

Ballarat man avoids jail time over bungled burglary

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 2 2023 - 4:30am
A would-be burglar, who broke his elbow trying to get away from an attempted armed break-in will avoid prison time.

