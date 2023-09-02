The Haddon home that costs $100 a quarter to run

Beautifully positioned in a secluded setting, this Haddon property is home to an intelligently designed house in stunning surrounds.
Featuring five bedrooms, two living areas and two bathrooms, the home was designed and built using passive solar principles, allowing it to achieve an incredible 8.1 star energy rating.
The home is serviced by a 9kw solar system, has quality double glazed windows throughout and electric appliances, making it incredibly inexpensive to operate.
"It's a wonderful modern example of sustainable living [and] costs $100 a quarter to run," says selling agent Richard Gent from Ballarat Real Estate. "It just so happens that it's also sitting on a beautiful bit of land, which is an uncommon trio of factors to have in a property."
The thoughtful and well executed design includes wood fired heating and ceiling fans, meaning you'll be warm in winter and cool in summer, all the while using a bare minimum of energy.
A sharp, modern and well set-out kitchen and open plan dining area has light pouring in on the north side. The adjoining living space opens onto a luxurious outdoor area with views to the south.
Bedrooms are all generously sized with robes, the main bedroom including a walk-in robe and ensuite with double vanity. Every room enjoys views of the surrounding property.
An undercover outdoor area makes entertaining friends and family a breeze, with dual barbecues and a sink. According to Richard, the current owners have used a commercial product for the ceiling to create a spectacular lighting effect at night.
Established trees and water features give way to expansive open areas that can be enjoyed in whatever way your heart desires. An orchard on the property includes a watering system.
"I particularly like the dam," says Richard, "it acts like a gateway to the property." There's also another dam at the rear of the 3.8 acre (approx.) block.
An adjoining double garage, three bay shed and workshop provide plenty of vehicle storage options and a workspace.
Haddon is a small township, servicing the local community with a general store and primary school. "The actual property is within quite a secluded group of properties, 10 minutes from Lucas' town centre," says Richard.
Inspection of this property is a must, contact Ballarat Real Estate today to secure it for yourself.
