The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
House of the Week

74 Taemore Close, Haddon | Lifestyle property boasts function and style

By House of the Week
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:33am, first published September 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Haddon home that costs $100 a quarter to run
The Haddon home that costs $100 a quarter to run
  • 74 Taemore Close, Haddon
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Carparks 5
  • $1.1 million - $1.2 million
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Richard Gent 0427 536 062
  • Inspect: By appointment

Beautifully positioned in a secluded setting, this Haddon property is home to an intelligently designed house in stunning surrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.