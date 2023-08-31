Hepburn great Andy McKay is pressing for a return from injury for the Burras' winner-takes-all Central Highlands Football League semi-final clash with Skipton.
McKay has not played since round 14 at the end of July when he suffered a serious leg injury against Beaufort
This season's CHFL leading goalkicker was diagnosed with compartment syndrome and underwent urgent surgery.
There was a question whether the 36-year-old would be able play again this season, with the best case scenario a possible return during the finals series.
Hepburn would ideally have preferred to wait another week, and this is still on the cards if it progresses, but with a loss in a qualifying final there is now more urgency in the Burras' camp to have their superstar back.
A return would be in keeping with the Burras' initial prediction that McKay stood a chance of returning in the finals, although there was no certainty.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said at the time that he was hopeful McKay would be back for the first week of the finals, but there were no guarantees.
"Hopefully he'll be back early in the finals."
McKay has been named on an extended interchange bench of five for Sunday's encounter with the Emus at Learmonth.
Banner cannot be certain one way or the other on whether McKay plays.
"He has a couple of boxes to tick off for himself. We'll see," he said.
McKay, who has kicked 70 goals this season, was initially believed to have suffered a corked leg, only finding out the extent of the injury after the match.
Compartment syndrome is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels.
McKay stands to be the only change to the Hepburn line-up which lost to Gordon by 35 points in a qualifying final.
Meanwhile, Skipton has made just the one change for Sunday.
Jack Cuttler returns to fill the vacancy left by a concussed key defender Ben Krol.
Cuttler joined the Emus from Sebastopol mid-season and has played eight games - the latest against Bungaree in the last home and away round.
With no clear-cut replacement for Krol, Skipton coach Chris Banwell has opted to go for a small option in Cuttler, relying on Josh Peters, Josh Draffin and Nick Strangio to match-up on Hepburn's tall forwards such as Quade Butt, Jackson Hogan and Jackson Carrick.
TAKING the best player out of a team is always going to create a major challenge.
Hepburn and Skipton know better than most, having lost league best and fairests during the season.
The Burras have been without Andy McKay since round 14 and the Emus without Sam Willian since round nine.
There is no way players of their quality can be replaced, but what Hepburn and Skipton have done is adjust and have their most experienced players dig deeper to ensure they are almost within touching distance of a grand final.
Hepburn has been considered to be one of the three major premiership hopes right through the season, so the greatest pressure to advance is on coach Mitch Banner and his charges.
A loss at this point - one step short of where they reached last season- will be a fail.
The Burras have a combination good enough to win their first flag since 2017 with the likes of premier ruckman Sean Tighe, Ned Johns, Jackson Hogan, Brad and Mitch McKay, Jackson Carrick, Ricky Ferraror, Finn Anscombe and Dan O'Halloran.
Skipton is not quite at that level yet.
Getting into a semi-final for a second year in a year is a fine effort, but the Emus have had to do it really hard over the past two weeks and this might start to take a toll against a line-up with the ability of Hepburn to put sides away.
At Learmonth on Sunday, 2.35pm
Last met: round 11, 2022 - Burras 12.9 (81) d Emma 4.10 (34)
HEPBURN 3rd (13 wins, 3 losses)
Qualifying final: 8.9 (57) lt Gordon 14.8 (92)
SKIPTON 6th (12 wins, 4 losses)
Elimination final: 10.8 (68) d Dunnstown 8.14 (62)
Selection: Burras
Winners plays Springbank in preliminary final
HEPBURN
B: F.Anscombe, J.Grant, L.O'Halloran
HB: Z.Kupsch R.Jenkins, J.Wallesz
C: N.Johns, M.McKay, H.Rodgers
HF: J.Carrick, J.Hogan, M.Banner
F: Q.Butt, B.Coffey, B.Pedretti
R: S.Tighe, R.Ferraro, B.McKay
Int: K.Yanner D.Dennis, D.O'Halloran, B.Yanner, A.McKay
SKIPTON
B: J.Peters, M.Romeril, A.Twaddle
HB: J.Draffin, S.Romeril, N.Strangio
C: J.Maddock, T.Hughes, J.McClure
HF: L.Stranks, J.Peeters, J.Cusack
F: J.Kirby, R.Monument, J.Wilson
R: P.Graham, M.Gilbert, D.Kilpatrick
Int: J.Mason, J.Cuttler, N.Olver, B.Stevens
