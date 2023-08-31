The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL semi-final preview: Burras hoping to get McKay back, Skipton one change l ine-ups

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:06pm, first published August 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hepburn great Andy McKay is pressing for a return from injury for the Burras' winner-takes-all Central Highlands Football League semi-final clash with Skipton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.