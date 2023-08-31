Siblings Connor and Phoebe Bentley have noticed a stark gap in their medical studies. For retired teacher David Neate working alongside Wadawurrung elder Bryon Powell to create the Murnong Trail near his school was about collaboration, listening and learning.
Reading the Uluru Statement from the Heart for Jodie Downey was about understanding the Aboriginal peoples generosity and an "amazing process" of conversation and connections.
They have each been among a band of non-Indigenous volunteers helping to promote the Yes vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Most had not been active political campaigners before but felt this was a momentous time to make a difference for the nation.
They gathered in the misty rain outside Ballarat Train Station, near the bus depot, on Thursday, August 31, to start conversations the morning after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed October 14, 2023 would be referendum day.
"It's very, very close to my heart in terms of just standing up for social justice," Ms Downey said.
She encouraged those she spoke with to read the Uluru Statement from the Heart and tried to be positive when striking up a conversation
"I try not to be too pushy ... I'm inviting them to be part of this conversation," Ms Downey said.
"Some people are quite hostile and I find that uncomfortable."
Ms Downey kept in mind the referendum was about something "bigger than us".
"It's fundamentally crucial that we understand this about all of us and it's about respect and acknowledging what's happened in our country and making a difference," Ms Downey said.
Children and Family Services Ballarat chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said this city had a chance to help heal some of its dark past.
Ballarat became a base for many Stolen Generation peoples - and Cafs played a key role at the time in the displacement of Aboriginal peoples with its orphanages housing children taken from their families.
Ms Sturgess said it was vital, as a community organisation, to take the lead on inclusion and diversity and this was an opportunity to make chance with the Voice.
"We're on the world stage really right now and we need to get this right," Ms Sturgess said.
"In Ballarat, particularly because of the history...If not now, then when?"
University of Melbourne medical student Connor Bentley has been volunteering for the Yes campaign for about a month and brought along his sister Phoebe, a Federation University nursing student, to help at the train station.
Both said they were well aware of the disparities in health outcomes for Aboriginal peoples and felt a Voice to Parliament would be key to help close the gap.
Ms Bentley's nursing studies spent a whole unit looking in depth at First Nations peoples' health. She said it opened her eyes and together they helped to cut through misinformation by starting discussions to better inform the community.
David Neate said "divisive" was one word he felt truly went against what a Voice to Parliament could mean.
The retired teacher said this was a great chance for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to learn alongside each other.
"What I've come to this with is a conviction it's not just us doing something for Indigenous people - we all benefit from this," Mr Neate said.
Meanwhile, Geoffrey Peck said he welcomed the opportunity to bring the referendum up with other residents.
The Labor Party member said he was used to campaigning, particularly in Ballarat's varying weather conditions.
"I think a lot of people are so busy doing other things in their life that this has really a pinch upon and until that moment arises," Mr Peck said.
"It says that it's on the horizon and here is something to take home with you in a non-threatening way and begin to ask you a question about what you value."
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative chief cultural and engagement officer Shu Brown, an Adnyamathanha man, said it was amazing to see the city's wider community members standing up together.
Mr Brown said this was not just Aboriginal peoples clamouring for change.
"In the community that we have ... we've got so many problems in education, housing, the legal system, homelessness - all these issues come to head and we've done a lot of work on these issues in the past as a country, in closing the gap. But it hasn't worked in the past and now's the time where we get to actually have a voice have a say in those outcomes in the future of our next generation," Mr Brown said.
"... As a father of four .. what do I see for the next generation as an Aboriginal man and as a father? I want to see the best for my children and their community.
"If I can put them in better stead for the future, and right now is the time to make that change and I'll do everything I can possible to do that."
Mr Brown said there were unknowns and uncertainty in the referendum, even for Aboriginal people, on how the Voice will take shape. He said yes was an important starting point.
"Those are all real questions that people face ...a A lot of Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people face in our community. It is an unknown and it still is to a degree," Mr Brown said.
"But the time is now, if you don't stand up and be counted and make those decisions and make a choice where you stand in the future of our generation.
"How can you look back in your life and know that when the time came, you didn't offer to make a change ... I want to look back at my life and my children see me look back at that and at that time I made a change for the benefit of me and my future and my children."
