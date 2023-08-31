Team Talk: See all selected BFNL and CHFL teams for finals

See all the selected Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League teams here.
Be sure to visit The Courier's Footy HQ page, where you can get all of the latest breaking BFNL and CHFL/CHNL news and updates.
Tune in to Team Talk as Edward Holland and David Brehaut wrap up all the selection desk news.
MELTON V DARLEY
MELTON
B: C.Farrugia, L.Phillips, R.Walker
HB: J.Cotter, L.Heaney, B.Souter
C: J.Walker, K.Borg, A.Monitto
HF: O.Greenshields, L.Walker, R.Carter
F: L.Carter, B.Kight, R.Davis
R: B.Archard, J.O'Brien, J.Kight
Int: Z.Russell, B.Payne, T.Button, L.Watkins, B.Sullivan, L.Ericson, M.Scoble
DARLEY
B: J.Zeestraten, D.Leonard, B.Young
HB: D.Cadman, Z.Le Huray, A.Azzopardi
C: J.Cadman, R.Matricardi, M.Denham
HF: A.Azzopardi, B.Myers, M.Ward
F: L.Spiteri, M.Brett, L.Baker
R: S.Page, B.Bewley, W.Johnson
Int: D.Bishop, B.Colley, J.Fawcett, H.Inglis
Emg: B.Sullivan, C.Murley, M.Gardiner
NORTH BALLARAT V REDAN
NORTH BALLARAT
B: S.Scally, R.Hobbs, C.Jenkins
HB: I.Lovison, J.Sparkman, R.Polkinghorne
C: T.Bromley-Lynch, S.McCartin, I.Carey
HF: J.Quick, S.Crameri, E.Lamb
F: H.Loader, J.Riding, S.Glover
R: B.Leonard, R.Polkinghorne, C.McCallum
Int: R.Palmer, N.Troon, N.Nash, O.Huf, F.Loader, W.Quinlan, D.McGuigan
REDAN
B: F.Atchison, J.Giampaolo, J.Werts
HB: J.Short, D.Mathews, L.Hoy
C: R.Collins, P.Fitzgibbon, L.George
HF: M.Boyer, L.Farnsworth, D.Murphy
F: W.Madden, G.Bell, L.McLean
R: D.Phillips, N.Dunstan, I.Grant
Int: R.Gunsser, L.Barnes, N.Kelson, D.Bond
Emg: J.Richards, S.Broadbent, D.Hart, K.Linton
SEBASTOPOL V EAST POINT
SEBASTOPOL
B: D.Widgery, B.Medwell
HB: J.Bambury, H.Papst, J.Crone
C: L.Latch, N.Sanders, T.Lockyer
HF: A.Forbes, J.Dahlhaus, J.Fletcher
F: J.Wilkinson, R.O'Keefe, E.Lawler
R: L.Cassidy, A.Kirby, C.Dummett
Int: T.Hutt, B.Veale, G.Snowden, M.Powell, L.Stow, J.Hill, J.Keeble
EAST POINT
B: J.Fraser, S.Cue, G.Slater
HB: L.Howard, M.Filmer, C.Lovig
C: J.Taylor, I.Hucker, J.Merrett
HF: B.McDougall, J.Jeffrey, J.Johnston
F: B.Whittaker, M.Walsh, L.Canny
R: M.Johnston, J.Van Meel, J.Dodd
Int: S.Robinson, M.Wilson, H.Ganley, T.Conlan
Emg: S.Tung, D.Murphy, C.Carson
DARLEY V MELTON
DARLEY
B: D.Locke, D.Peacock, T.Hardinge
HB: J.McNair, R.King, K.Coghlan
C: B.Ward, A.Sweet, D.Matricardi
HF: J.Runge, D.Locke, L.Vassallo
F: B.Wood, R.Densley, B.Crawford
R: B.Sullivan, J.Fuller, T.Tyler
Int: J.Ancrum, Z.Dix, D.Lambris, N.Baker, J.Altay, T.Angwin, R.Bishop
MELTON
B: T.Grech, P.Sharma, J.Whitehand
HB: B.Patten, B.Merry, C.Jones
C: J.Cooper, J.Newton, J.Gleeson
HF: T.Williams
F: B.Mcgee, D.Donnelly
R: J.Taylor, J.Robertson, A.Robinson
Int: L.Ericson, J.Grech, C.Armstrong
EAST POINT V REDAN
EAST POINT
B: A.Kirby, H.Matthews, C.Jerram
HB: W.Austin, J.Gibbs, D.Emonson
C: J.Watkins, A.Vallance, J.Tung
HF: A.Stevenson, N.Ryan, B.Deppeler
F: S.Tung, T.Walton, D.Murphy
R: W.Quinlivan, T.Raine, C.Raine
Int: M.McCrow, L.Hodgins, J.Carlyle-Marks, C.Carson
Emg: F.Nash
REDAN
NOT SUPPLIED
SEBASTOPOL V SUNBURY
SEBASTOPOL
B: C.Littlehales, D.Furness, S.Wilkinson
HB: E.Schroder, D.Robertson, J.Lawler
C: M.Baker, L.O'Keefe, C.Jeffrey
HF: R.Noether, J.Harris, J.Cooper
F: S.Henry, J.McNab, M.Powell
R: S.Hill, T.Holmes, M.Jukes
Int: L.Noether, L.Phillips, J.Furness, P.Phillips
SUNBURY
B: D.Sanderson, M.Boyd, B.Donnelly
HB: C.Lever, W.Wright, P.Doyle
C: B.Watson, D.Hagan, M.Mclean
HF: S.Reilly, N.Doyle, A.Goodson
F: L.Brennan, J.Muir, J.Mitchell
R: J.Waldron, L.Hutchins, R.Allen
Int: R.Burns, J.Taylor, M.Morham, T.Cook
SUNBURY V DARLEY
SUNBURY
B: M.Sparks, R.Sparks, B.Falzon
HB: J.Cain, J.Hodgson, J.Lee
C: B.Carrello, E.Bygate, D.Corcoran
HF: M.O'rafferty, S.Parker, Z.Stevens
F: J.McHenry, T.Caldone, M.Duffy
R: W.Rousch, M.Eales, R.Rousch
Int: R.Doyle, B.Beard, H.Kelly, J.Brooks
DARLEY
B: T.Powell, J.White, J.Tanner
HB: L.Hayward, D.Fawcett, N.cadman
C: C.Edwards, S.Fawcett, L.Ingham
HF: K.churchill, K.Williams, C.Sanders
F: J.Wilson, B.Bishop
R: J.Presnell, C.Parsons-Jones, C.Murley
Int: J.Davies, T.Blunt, G.Hatcher
Emg: C.Growcott
EAST POINT V SEBASTOPOL
EAST POINT
B: C.Geljon, K.Dean, H.Thompson
HB: M.Treweek, X.Byrne, H.Delaney
C: A.Maule, L.Humphrey, M.Hutson
HF: K.Irvin, B.Cody, L.Lucas
F: C.McKenzie, O.Bolt, K.Hughes
R: F.Watson, R.Lavery, B.Thompson
Int: C.Hunt, M.Brown
SEBASTOPOL
REDAN V MELTON
REDAN
B: T.Sing, J.Smith, D.Atkins
HB: L.Kroussoratis, H.Lee, J.Kroussoratis
C: N.Louw, O.Miller, B.Kelly
HF: M.Pierce, I.Kearns, Z.Lee
F: T.Dellanno, J.Quayle, S.Litras
R: D.Craig-Peters, Z.Lang, B.Carroll
Int: A.Atkinson, G.Evans, J.Taylor, J.Baptie
MELTON
B: L.Farley, B.Grambau, H.Karlich-Portelli
HB: L.Brown, L.Doran, Z.Ramsey
C: J.Wheeler, A.Briggs, A.Stewart
HF: C.Quigley, D.Evers, J.Cotter
F: A.Thorneycroft, J.Groves, A.Kerr
R: J.Beeson, C.Doran, C.Scoble
Int: C.Battye, C.Alaimo, D.Monitto, L.Brown, J.Milburn
BUNGAREE V CARNGHAM-LINTON
BUNGAREE
B: Joel Gallagher, S.Butler, M.Lawless
HB: A.Browning, N.Browning, B.Simpson
C: T.Wakefield, L.Thornton, B.Willian
HF: T.Elliott, I.Quick, J.Mahar
F: J.Murphy, J.Butler, R.Emerson-Jones
R: A.Milroy, J.Sardo, D.Murphy
Int: A.Gillett, C.Cowan, E.Forbes, M.Geary
CARNGHAM-LINTON
B: P.Martin, R.Nunn, T.O'Brien
HB: W.Bruty, Justin O'Brien, K.Raven
C: N.O'Brien, T.Clark, S.O'Loughlin
HF: B.Benson, A.Mcpherson, M.Giddings
F: T.Scoble, J.Foley, B.McDonald
R: T.Raven, D.O'Brien, M.Richardson
Int: B.Doolan, Jarrod O'Brien, H.Butler, C.Lloyd
HEPBURN V SKIPTON
HEPBURN
B: F.Anscombe, J.Grant, L.O'Halloran
HB: Z.Kupsch R.Jenkins, J.Wallesz
C: N.Johns, M.McKay, H.Rodgers
HF: J.Carrick, J.Hogan, M.Banner
F: Q.Butt, B.Coffey, B.Pedretti
R: S.Tighe, R.Ferraro, B.McKay
Int: K.Yanner D.Dennis, D.O'Halloran, B.Yanner, A.McKay
SKIPTON
B: J.Peters, M.Romeril, A.Twaddle
HB: J.Draffin, S.Romeril, N.Strangio
C: J.Maddock, T.Hughes, J.McClure
HF: L.Stranks, J.Peeters, J.Cusack
F: J.Kirby, R.Monument, J.Wilson
R: P.Graham, M.Gilbert, D.Kilpatrick
Int: J.Mason, J.Cuttler, N.Olver, B.Stevens
DUNNSTOWN V NEWLYN
DUNNSTOWN
B: X.Jones, N.Hobbs, A.Plucke
HB: A.Murphy, S.Greaney, D.Keating
C: I.Keating, N.Duggan, L.Spratling
HF: J.Britt, L.Guiao, W.Everard
F: B.Dunwoodie, J.Powell, K.Neville
R: J.Pritchard, B.Murphy, M.Rae
Int: C.Murphy, M.Ellis, J.Leoncini, A.Forbes
NEWLYN
B: B.Slater, J.New, S.Corboy
HB: C.Prendergast, B.Huggett, L.Allen
C: G.Widdicombe, A.Rofe, C.Long
HF: J.Lee, T.Hardisty, D.Mizzeni
F: L.Shaw, L.Bell, J.Sullivan
R: W.Lund, F.Lowe, L.Gunn
Int: L.Campana, W.Martin, L.Fishwick, J.Greville
SPRINGBANK V CLUNES
SPRINGBANK
FROM: Connor Ronan, Maison Doll, Zac Kennedy, Colin Vaughan, Benjamin Ronan, Matthew Simpson, Toby Rieniets, Pat Simpson, Mitchell Hodge, Terence Maher, Alistair Rix, Tom Simpson, Tom O'Loughlin, Karl Maher, Daniel Toohey, Daniel Baldwin, Micah Sarby, Magbul Abraham, Tim Knowles, Adam Svaljek, Anthony Grace, Alex Wethling, Harry Hislop, Mitchell Grace, Alex Hamilton
CLUNES
FROM: Mykel Smith, Jake Graham, Todd Featherston, Eric Downs, Khyal Thompson, Bailey Pickering, Paul Coon, Daniel Waldron, Harrison Blomeley, Matt Coon, Jasper Chatham, Kyle Downs, Nick Wrigley, Brayden Wrigley, Aidan Thompson, Devon Davies, Matt Newton, Tyrese Nunn, Dominic Makur, Cam Wrigley, Luke Saligari, Ash Anderson, Liam Newton, Lachlan Morganti, Zane Bedford
