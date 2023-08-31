Another Ballarat Football Netball League club will be joining the coaching hunt over the off-season.
Sunbury and senior coach Travis Hodgson have parted ways.
It comes after the Lions missed out on finals action, ending the season on a four-game losing streak.
Hodgson has coached Sunbury since 2019 following a successful tenure at Bacchus Marsh.
The club released a statement on Friday.
"The Sunbury Football Netball Club wish to advise its players, coaching staff, members and supporters that Travis Hodgson in consultation with the football club has decided not to continue as coach of the senior football club in 2024," the statement read.
"Both parties have been in discussion throughout 2023 and decided after the final game of the year that 'Trav' would not continue on in 2024."
Hodgson and Aaron Tymms were the final two coaches remaining at their respective clubs from before COVID-19.
"Travis has been our senior coach since 2019 and has guided the club through the COVID-19 pandemic which was a challenging period, he has also been instrumental in turning our list over, as well as developing our young playing group and attracting recruits to our club."
"As a senior premiership player for our club we are very thankful to have someone of Travis' calibre return to the club and guide the club through a difficult period."
Sunbury said it would like to thank Hodgson for his five years of service.
"The club will now actively seek a senior coach for 2024 and the club will also look to complement the playing list with recruiting a number of players."
