The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

BFNL 2023: Premiership coach parts ways with boyhood club

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 1 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another Ballarat Football Netball League club will be joining the coaching hunt over the off-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.