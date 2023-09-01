This brother and sister duo are combining their different artistic pursuits to pull together an exhibition about flying.
Lyn Lambeth said she has always been interested and fascinated by birds.
"There's an endless variety of inspiration that you get from birds that you don't get from many other animals," she said.
"A koala is a koala, the shape and colours don't change, but birds, there's just an endless variety."
Ms Lambeth's works in mixed-medium sculpting.
She starts with a wire frame and then uses recycled materials to "weave over" the frame to build up the birds.
This could be recycled fabric, fishing gear or yarn.
Ms Lambeth moved back to Victoria two years ago after four decades in Darwin
She said she was on the search for a "complete change" after so many years in the tropics.
Once the siblings were reunited, Ms Lambeth's brother encouraged her to exhibit some work.
"Then I said, 'well why don't you do it as well'."
Ms Lambeth said the process to put together the exhibition "was pretty easy considering the pitfalls that could come" with working with a family member.
"It was a pretty seamless process and we have similar ideas about how we want things to look."
Paul Lambeth is a nature photographer.
He said he considers himself a "bust stroller or bush sitter who makes images".
The pair's exhibition opens at the Butcher Shop Gallery on Saturday, September 2.
They will be open on the weekends during September from 12pm-3pm or by appointment.
Mr Lambeth is also exhibiting some of his work at the Eureka Center as part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
