North Ballarat Football Netball Club believes the BFNL needs to implement a formal appeals process which gives clubs a greater say.
The call follows a BFNL decision to strip North Ballarat under-17 seniors of a win in an elimination final after it deemed the Roosters fielded an ineligible player.
The BFNL carried out an investigation into the eligibility of a North Ballarat player after Darley, which lost the game by 17 points, lodged an appeal.
North Ballarat requested an appeal through AFL Victoria, but this was rejected with AFL Victoria supporting the BFNL's finding.
The match was awarded to Darley, which now plays Redan in a semi-final at CE Brown Reserve in Wendouree on Sunday.
North Ballarat club president Richard Start said the club was "extremely disappointed" by the outcome.
He said the club had sought clarity from the BFNL in July around the player's eligibility and was advised that three games was the required eligibility criteria.
"We fail to see what more we could have done," Start said.
He said the club believed the by-law was ambiguous and this was the reason it sought clarity well ahead of the finals series.
"We wanted to do the right thing and not put the player, the team or the game at risk. Naturally, we are devastated by the outcome."
A BFNL spokesperson, responding to the comments by North Ballarat, told The Courier that the three-game eligibility clause related to specific competitions - not across an age group.
He said to be eligible for under-17 seniors finals, a player had to play three under-17 seniors home and away games.
Under-17 reserves games do not play a part in fulfilling the criteria.
The player in question played two under-17 seniors and two under-17 reserves games during the home and away season.
Start said the club was also disappointed that it had not been given a right to be heard as part of the investigation.
"We weren't afforded that opportunity, despite AFL Victoria rules and regulations saying we should be.
"We have information that was pertinent to the investigation, yet we were never asked for, nor given an opportunity to present the information."
He said because the BFNL did not provide a mechanism for appeals to decisions made behind closed doors, North had no choice but to accept the decision and move on.
"We deserved the right to tell our side of the story and we were denied it."
Start said the club was proud of the way the boys had handled themselves during this process.
North Ballarat has asked for a follow-up meeting with the BFNL.
However, a BFNL spokesperson said as far as it was concerned the matter had been dealt with and was now closed.
The BFNL has posted its junior player eligibility by-law for finals on its website:
"A player must play in at least three matches in a grade to be eligible to play in the final series in that grade, except in the following cases:
i. Where an under-age player is selected to play in an open age side (seniors or reserves)
ii. Where a registered junior player is selected to play in the under-19 or any open age side
iii. Where a registered junior player is selected to play in a higher age group on the BFNL competition hierarchy (eg. under-15 players playing under-17). This is not to be at the expense of a registered and available player in that age group."
