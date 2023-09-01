Melton South coach Ryan Hoy has signed with Black Rock in the Southern Football Netball League.
Black Rock finished last in division two of the SFNL with a 1-17 win-loss record.
Hoy departs Melton South after a winless season.
The Panthers lost all but one game by triple digits, finishing with a lowly percentage of 15.47.
Hoy signed on as Melton South senior coach alongside former co-coach Jason Hamilton, who was sacked midway through the Panthers' 2023 campaign.
Black Rock FNC released a statement regarding the appointment of Hoy.
The club said it was "thrilled" to have Hoy join as senior coach.
"This decision marks a significant step forward for the club," the statement read.
"We aim to build on the 2023 season, which was a rebuilding phase."
The club was a big believer in Hoy's highly-regarded ability nurturing young talent.
"Hoy's coaching strengths lie in his ability to connect with players."
"He is a staunch advocate for fostering a tightly-knit team and club culture."
Melton South now joins Lake Wendouree, Sunbury, Bacchus Marsh and Melton without a coach for next season.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.