Ring it loud and clear.
This is not an official AFL Victoria rule but it may be the most logical answer to an issue that has cropped up, but is far from unique, in Central Highlands football this season. That is, the final siren.
Finals football put the siren back in the spotlight last week when Carngham-Linton claimed its first CHFL play-offs win beating Newlyn by 20 points in an elimination final at Dunnstown.
Only, the final siren had not sounded.
Umpires called full-time after the Saints put on what had likely been the sealer goal anyway with about two minutes, 40 seconds on the match clock.
This comes about a month after the well-publicised sirengate match in which ladder leader Bungaree snared a win against Buninyong with a final kick deemed on the day to be after the siren - a fact that was disputed by the Bombers.
Press Box is not laying blame on any party.
When the umpires call time, that is it, but both cases have served up an interesting talking point.
Even though time keepers are directed to keep sounding the siren until the umpires hear the wail and end play, this would not have made any difference in these cases.
In the first instance, there was conjecture on whether the siren was heard on time and in the latter, the siren was mistakenly heard.
While the first decided a match, the second was fortunate in the sense that there was unlikely to be any significant game-changer in what was an elimination final.
Imagine if the situation arises again when the margin may be closer, especially as crowds grow bigger and more vocal as finals stakes get higher.
It would be interesting whether Carngham-Linton and Newlyn would have agreed to go back on the ground and finish play had the margin been tighter even though the match was officially over.
This is awkward in that the umpire's decision is final by the letter of the law. But what about the spirit of the game?
Finals always heighten the tension with so much on the line. As it was, the final whistle was met with initial confusion in the wake of the Saints' thrilling goal.
This was the club's first senior football finals venture since the Lexton Plains league folded in 2010. (In that season, the Saints got as far as the semi-finals).
The elimination win was an epic moment and well-celebrated once realisation officially set in.
Country football needs a loud, indisputable, borderline-obnoxious siren in a bid to leave in no doubt when time is up.
This may not definitively solve the problem because human error will still exist, but it will go a long way to make a difference.
One Central Highlands follower told Press Box that Springbank's siren sets an "extraordinary" noise to cut about crowd noise or other siren-like sounds, such as car horns or train whistles.
Ballarat Football Netball League joins the finals race this week.
Talk of sirens will quickly give way to other tales of match niggles or match-winning feats.
Finals is all about drama of some kind with so much emotion riding on matches.
The Saints' seemingly premature win, at the least, is a reminder to ensure victory is emphatic and without question when that final siren does sound.
MORE FROM THE PRESS BOX
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.