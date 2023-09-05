It's been six years since Ballarat-trained actor Bert LaBonte was in a "big musical" but he's been a familiar face on Australian stage and screen during that time.
Now he's stepped into one of the biggest stage roles as Toulouse Lautrec in the return season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Melbourne.
It's a long way from the Bachelor of Performing Arts he completed in 1995 at what was then Ballarat University College, which eventually became University of Ballarat and finally Federation University.
Mr LaBonte's last blockbuster musical was The Book of Mormon in 2017 and when he was approached to take on the role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical he was keen, but could not commit to the full tour required.
"After they finished Sydney they were going to do Brisbane-Perth-Melbourne for 14 to 15 months and they asked me to be part of that but I couldn't do Brisbane and Perth because I was doing other work," he said.
"I said if there's a world where I can do Melbourne I would be available, thinking there was no way they would only want some for one, they would want someone for all three, but they came back and said absolutely."
The original Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Regent Theatre was cut short because of COVID and the company promised they would return.
"It's been a real dream. It's such a wonderful show. I slot in to a show that has already had success and I literally have to just not fall over and do most of my lines correct," he said.
"There are moments of the show where I find myself watching it from on stage."
One of his first experiences of a stage musical was at Her Majesty's Theatre in Ballarat where he was the lead in his course's production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat.
"The course I did ... was just straight drama ... doing plays and Shakespeare ... then we did a musical a year just so we were exposed to that realm of things," he said.
"It ran that way for maybe five or six years then they had the musical theatre course, the drama course and there was also a production course. Most of them from my year are still full time in the industry."
Mr LaBonte last year revisited Ballarat for the first time "in a long time", bringing his son to the city to compete in a basketball tournament.
"My three years in Ballarat were three of the best years of my life," he said.
"When I came back we went into Eureka Pizza and the place hasn't changed, the warmth of the people, the friendliness ... I thought maybe I was fantasising about how good the town was when I was younger, everyone was always open-hearted and warm and gentle and I found that again."
During his time in Ballarat he met his wife Amanda, who was also studying performing arts.
Since graduating, Mr LaBonte has been a fixture of Australia's entertainment industry, working extensively on stage including high profile roles with Melbourne Theatre Company, Sydney Theatre Company and other companies, one man shows, and a lot of television work including roles in Fisk, The Newsreader, Colin from Accounts, Five Bedrooms, Winners and Losers, Upper Middle Bogan and crime drama Animal Kingdom, among many others.
"I've had a pretty dream run for the last 20 years. t's been a busy period and I feel pretty lucky to be across all platforms really," he said.
