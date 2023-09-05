The Courier
Moulin Rouge star Bert LaBonte honed his acting skills in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 5 2023 - 6:00pm
It's been six years since Ballarat-trained actor Bert LaBonte was in a "big musical" but he's been a familiar face on Australian stage and screen during that time.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

