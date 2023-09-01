The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

One of Ballarat's last links to WWII gone at 102

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Private William Tregenna served as a truck driver for the army during World War II and has died in Creswick, just three weeks before his 103rd birthday. Picture supplied.
Private William Tregenna served as a truck driver for the army during World War II and has died in Creswick, just three weeks before his 103rd birthday. Picture supplied.

Ballarat has lost one of its oldest citizens - and one of its last living links to the Second World War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.