Ballarat has lost one of its oldest citizens - and one of its last living links to the Second World War.
Daughter Jeannette McGregor said he survived a bout of COVID with very few symptoms last year, but succumbed to a common winter virus in Creswick on August 24.
"Dad was very sharp right up until a few days before he died," she said.
"He started to repeat stories a bit but you could ask him anything about his younger days and she could remember names and all sorts of details."
William Charles Alexander Tregenna was born on September 15, 1920, the only child of wool-growers Charles and Marion.
"He was very shy and quiet," Ms McGregor said.
"With all the fuss on Anzac Day over the last few years and being the oldest person there, all the attention was very hard for him.
"He was also a real gentleman. He was always helping people and he was our neighbourhood general handyman."
War records from the National Archives show Bill signed up for part-time duty on 12 August 1941 - and was called up for full time duty four months later.
'Private Tregenna' is described as being 5 foot 3 inches (160cm) with blue eyes and fair hair.
He served in the 133rd Australian General Transport Company. All up his army service lasted four-and-a-half years including 479 days in New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.
"He went to Bougainville as a truck driver and was taking things to the front line," Ms McGregor said.
"It wasn't an easy job. He also used to talk a lot about meeting the natives."
Bill returned to Australia in April 1946.
Ms McGregor said that after the war he spent time driving trucks for the Buninyong Shire Council, and went on to have a long married life with Elsie, who died aged 97 during the pandemic.
They raised three daughters on their Enfield sheep property, while also caring for several of Bill's ageing relatives.
They included Bill's father who served as a stretcher bearer in France during the First World War.
Bill also became heavily involved in the RSL - especially the Sebastopol sub-branch.
So what was Bill's secret to longevity?
"Dad didn't drink or smoke. He had a very basic healthy lifestyle and we grew all our own veggies on the farm," Ms McGregor said.
"He retired from the farm when he was 64 - in 1984 - and moved into Ballarat.
"My parents travelled a lot around Australia and New Zealand after their retirement and they really enjoyed life."
Bill only moved into the Central Highlands Health nursing home after Elsie passed away and caring for Dad got beyond his ageing daughters.
"We were absolutely thrilled with the care he got at Creswick," Ms McGregor said.
"He was there for about 18 months and you could not fault the care he got. They were absolutely amazing."
Bill is survived by his three daughters - including Lorraine and Dorothy - seven grandchildren as well as six great-grandchildren.
It is understood there are now only two other World War II veterans left in the Ballarat region including Robert Greaves who turns 100 on October 5.
His memorial service will take place at FW Barnes and Son in Redan on Tuesday.
