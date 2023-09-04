A Ballarat woman allegedly owed thousands of dollars by a former employer has been shocked to find authorities can't help her.
Jersey Yap, 36, has tried more than half a dozen avenues to pursue about $12,000 she claims she is owed in unpaid wages and entitlements from a Ballarat business at which she worked for seven months, only to find there is little they can do because the business has been deregistered.
Ms Yap told The Courier everything was fine during her first months of work, but then her boss stopped paying her on time, and eventually stopped paying her at all.
She says she was "always chasing" her wages and superannuation payments, through phone calls, texts and emails that were met with excuses or ignored.
She further claims her boss made her perform duties that were not part of her employment contract, including work for a separate business that had nothing to do with her occupation as a beauty and remedial massage therapist.
Malaysian-born Ms Yap relocated from Brisbane to Ballarat in 2021 to fulfil the regional work requirement of her application for permanent residency in Australia.
She quit the Ballarat job in June 2022 when she started to get the feeling her boss was "taking advantage" of her, and potentially jeopardising her 491 visa which at the time had a yearly income requirement.
"That was my first priority I worried about the most: this could ruin my visa," she said.
"I called him, texted him - the last time he replied to me, he said 'I will do it tomorrow'.
"I kept chasing, every day.
"I kept telling him 'I need my pay to live my life'.
"I didn't get a reply."
After submitting her resignation and serving her notice, Ms Yap made complaints to the Fair Work Ombudsman and Australian Taxation Office, providing financial records in support of her claims.
The Courier has also been provided these records.
The advice she got was to take action through the Fair Entitlements Guarantee, small claims court or Magistrates Court, all of which she has tried but found "no one can help".
The only real progress she's made has been through the Ballarat Regional Trades and Labour Council, which put her in touch with Melbourne's Migrant Workers Centre (MWC), which sent her former employer a letter of demand for $11,766.12 in July this year.
That letter had a deadline to respond or make payment by August 21.
A MWC spokesperson this week confirmed they were yet to receive a response, despite sending a follow-up letter.
The Courier put Ms Yap's allegations to her former employer but they declined to comment on the record.
At the time Ms Yap came forward with her claims, the individual was still operating at least one business in Ballarat.
Neither Fair Work nor the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations could provide region-specific data to illustrate the scale of wage theft in Ballarat, but Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington says it is an "everyday" occurrence, especially in industries popular with migrants and younger workers.
Victims rarely get justice, Mr Edgington said, because of the "ridiculous" expense of taking legal action - which can often be more than the amount being pursued - and a system that makes it "too easy" for employers who have failed to pay staff to avoid detection.
Prosecutions are even harder for migrants like Ms Yap from non-English speaking backgrounds who often fear the consequences of speaking out and lack knowledge of the court system.
More frequent Fair Work inspections and a national register keeping track of company directors across multiple ABNs could help address the problem, Mr Edgington said, especially as wage theft cases became more complex.
But the testimony of victims was also crucial to making change.
"I only know of places where people walk through my door and tell me stories and give me evidence of what's been happening to them," he said.
"There's so much that slips through the net."
For now, Ms Yap is happy at a new job she found after two months without work.
She said she was shocked to find Fair Work had limited power in cases where a business is deregistered, as she believed the government body "should be there to help everyone".
She hopes going public might speed up resolution of her case, as well as improve outcomes for others.
"Anyone could do this, if they know the law, they could avoid getting into trouble if they deregister their business - it's very unfair," she said.
"I just want my money back - it is what I worked for and I want it back."
