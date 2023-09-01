The Courier
Home/Newsletters/Football Summary

Friday footy update: BNFL coaching merry-go-round hots up

By The Courier
September 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a massive turnover in senior football coaches taking place in the Ballarat Football Netball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.