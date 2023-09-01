Friday footy update: BNFL coaching merry-go-round hots up

There is a massive turnover in senior football coaches taking place in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
One of the biggest seen in some years.
Right now there are four vacancies - Melton South, Sunbury, Bacchus Marsh and Melton.
Friday started out with four with Lake Wendouree part of that list, then Sunbury announced that it was releasing Travis Hodgson.
That changed again when Beaufort premiership coach Rohan Brown was announced as Lakers coach.
East Point was on the list as well, but has appointed Joe Carmody to take on the job next season.
Will there be more?
So much relies on the appointment of a coach, with recruiting at the top of the list.
It is difficult to move without a head senior coach in place so there will be a lot going on behind the scenes.
Coaches are not easy to find. Well at least the right coaches.
It is a major investment for any club.
The days of going out and giving the job to someone simply because they are a well credentialed are long gone.
People management is so important these days at all levels of sport. It has to be the right person.
So good luck to all the BNFL clubs with their searches.
