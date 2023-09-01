Everybody has a say on the Voice to Parliament - which is why federal Ballarat MP Catherine King is urging people to be curious about in seeking details from reputable sources.
Ms King, who is Australia's Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister, said general community reaction in the wake of an official referendum date had overall been positive with a growing interest in what is being put to a vote.
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative chief cultural and engagement officer Shu Brown, an Adnyamathanha man, has said there were unknowns and uncertainty in the referendum - even for Aboriginal peoples, but a "yes" was an important starting point for change.
Victorian senator and patron senator for Ballarat Sarah Henderson said Labor's Voice proposal was "legally risky, with unknown consequences, divisive and permanent".
Senator Henderson said the prime minister had not yet provided basic details on how the Voice would function.
"The upcoming referendum is an incredibly important opportunity for Australians to have their say on Labor's risky Voice," Senator Henderson said.
"The Coalition supports recognition of Indigenous people in the Constitution, but Labor's proposal goes far beyond this. The Voice represents the biggest constitutional change in our history, and no issue will be beyond its reach."
Ms King has reiterated the referendum was asking people to recognise the First Nations peoples of Australia have a constitutionally-enshrined voice to federal parliament. The parliament of the day will be able to decide how this process works but will not be able to abolish the advisory body, should it be in the Constitution.
Ms King said the advisory body would be similar to existing government advisory bodies, such as City of Ballarat's Koorie Engagement Action Group.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday declared October 14 as the referendum date.
Ms King has been approached by a wide range of people wanting to know more.
While an estimated 40 per cent of Australians remain undecided on their vote, Ms King said the yes movement had "organically grown" this year.
READ MORE
Ms King visited Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative in February amid a national week of action for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Ballarat's official Yes Campaign launched at Ballarat Trades Hall on July 2.
"It's been really positive. Lots of people are wearing Yes badges," Ms King said. "I encourage people to be curious and to seek information from reputable sources.
"Everybody has a vote and everybody has a say. Hopefully we will wake up on October 15 and be proud of what we have decided as a nation."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.