This Christmas is already shaping up to need "one of the most crucial responses" in emergency relief this city has experienced, The Ballarat Foundation chief says.
So, the foundation is calling on everyone to run, or walk.
Run for a Cause registrations have opened and continue to shape a key event for Ballarat Christmas Appeal that, led by the Ballarat Foundation, has been offering extra support and cheer to those most in need across the city for more than 40 years.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said the numbers of people presenting for emergency relief across the region were "overwhelming".
Mr Eales said the community was at a crucial point in needing to look after each other amid the rising costs of living.
This has been echoed by St Vincent de Paul Ballarat's Alan West who said this Christmas was going to be a challenge for everyone, especially those most vulnerable.
"Demand is increasing day-by-day. People are finding it tough at the moment with energy bills and the price of food," Mr West said.
"We're seeing a lot of people with mental health struggles; there are a lot of lonely people out there."
St Vincent de Paul, along with Anglicare Ballarat, Uniting Ballarat and the Salvation Army are the frontline welfare partners for Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Mr West said charities offered more than food and toys; support could also include Myki top-ups or funds for car registrations.
The Ballarat Foundation has been positioning Run for a Cause as a major avenue to support the appeal in what Mr Eales said was recognising most in the community was finding rising costs a challenge.
Mr Eales said the foundation had been asking a lot of community members to help and Run was a way to promote fun and give back.
"We're going to experience a new course that's never been run as an event before - the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail and Lucas is completely unique," Mr Eales said.
"The event village will have a real festival feed to give back.
"...Ballarat has a history of getting on board in such as generous way, as shown in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is another way we can celebrate."
All courses will start at finish at Lucas Town Centre with six-kilometre and 12km events taking in Remembrance Drive and the Arch of Victory.
The 12km event will also loop about Lucas, including a segment of the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail.
There is also the popular 1km Kids' Dash.
Integra is the major Run sponsor with The Courier, The Y and PowerFM also key partners.
Further sponsorship opportunities remain available.
