Ballarat charity raffle winner to get $19,000 AFL extravaganza

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
September 1 2023 - 7:00pm
A Ballarat-based group has raised a whopping $120,000 for two bone marrow health charities - and wants to raise even more through an AFL-themed raffle.

