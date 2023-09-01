A Ballarat-based group has raised a whopping $120,000 for two bone marrow health charities - and wants to raise even more through an AFL-themed raffle.
Blake's Army has launched an online raffle worth $19,250 with four tickets to the September 30 AFL Grand Final, two nights accommodation at the Novotel South Wharf, four tickets to a swanky Sydney Swans lunch, plus another four tickets to a Grand Final dinner with Collingwood legends Paul Licura and Ben Johnson plus the Saints' Fraser Gehrig.
And there is no second prize - the winner takes it all.
"We've had a lot of AFL support. We like to raffle and auction off experiences rather than stuff," Blakes Army founder Luke Dridan said.
"There are 10,000 tickets and this is a raffle that people can enter across Australia because it's online.
"We've also been able to auction off the chance to meet sports stars - plus other experiences - and that's how we've been able to raise $100,000 for Maddie Riewoldt's Vision and $20,000 for the Arrow Foundation.
"They're our first ever donations and it's great we can help."
The three charities are all aiming to beat bone marrow failure - as well as its wider effects on families.
Arrow is focussed on bone marrow transplants and help for families - while Maddie's Vision is headed by former St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt in honour of his sister, who died after a five-year battle with aplastic anaemia, aged 26.
It funds specialist bone-marrow nurses and research.
Blakes Army is a conduit that helps both charities keep the lights on.
Founded in 2021, it was named after Blake Dridan - who was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia at 10.
"He's 16 now and attending St Pat's College, who do a pretty good job," Mr Dridan said.
"He's been through the wringer.
"The worst times are when he's at home and relying on Microsoft Teams chats.
"Blake gets run down and lethargic when he does go to school. He comes home and he is just spent. He really wants to go to school. It's about personal contact.
"COVID is one thing, but for him the conditions have been like living in a pandemic for six years.
"He's very isolated."
Meanwhile Mr Dridan said sports groups including Tennis Australia had also generously offered to help Blakes Army - with Chief Executive Craig Tiley giving Blake a reserved seat at the next Australian Open.
As for the impressive donations, major sponsors so far have included Maxitrans, Bunnings Australia and Fraser Gehrig's Tuff Group.
"Fraser has been very supportive. His business is mostly synthetic turf - and we actually auctioned off a tennis court at one stage."
The raffle closes on September 22. To find out more go to https://blakesarmy.org.au/
