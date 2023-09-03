Hundreds of former Buninyong Primary School pupils and families have stepped back into the classroom to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary with its current classes.
Staff and students dressed in costumes from the 1870s through to present day for a giant parade in front of more than 200 visitors.
"Many still have a connection through the generations ... but many people in the community have just come down even though they don't have a connection any more," said assistant principal Nicole Phillips.
"Some of our current day students are actually wearing their parents' grade six jackets - they have dressed as their parents for the day."
Current students and teachers spent the day tackling historic tasks including making damper and copper plate writing, while the school's youngest pupils swapped their mini white boards for mini black boards for a taste of the past and enjoyed toffee apples from Sovereign Hill.
Buninyong Men's Shed built a time capsule for the school, using wood from a cypress tree that was in the school grounds before it fell in 2019.
During the day, school tours were held for visitors to show off the modern day facilities and a collection of photographs and memorabilia collected for the 150th anniversary, with a reunion event planned in Buninyong on Friday night, school tours on Saturday morning and an informal picnic in the Buninyong Botanic Gardens.
The original brick building that housed the school's first four classrooms in 1873 is still on the site, now used as the office, and in the early days comprised the entire school.
The school now has 27 classrooms, 635 students and two campuses.
Among the visitors were two of the oldest surviving students, Jean Roberts, 96, and Ian Wilson, 95, who shared some stories of their school days with today's children.
"It's been a lot of work to pull it all together but it's such a wonderful experience," Ms Phillips said.
"You can see people reconnecting, so many people within the community."
