A Central Highlands Football League premiership coach has been unveiled as the new coach of a Ballarat Football Netball League club.
Rohan Brown will coach Lake Wendouree in 2024.
Brown has spent the last three years coaching Donald as well as his successful tenure at Beaufort.
The new coach said he was excited for the challenge ahead.
"The Lakers have a very young list with huge potential, and I will put all my efforts into building the club to on field success," Brown said.
"I have been very impressed with the professionalism the club has demonstrated which gives me confidence that this is the right fit for me."
Lakers President Michael Taylor said the club was "very happy" with the signing.
"Landing a person and coach of Rohan's calibre is very exciting for our club. He is a great connector with people and has a proven record of success," Taylor said.
"We are very lucky to have him, and our club should feel confident we have the right person for the job".
Brown has committed for the next three seasons with potential for extension.
Lake Wendouree parted ways with Jack Fitzpatrick midway through the 2023 BFNL season with Tim Shearer taking over as interim coach.
